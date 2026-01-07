53. AuDHD: When Psychiatry Becomes Customer Service

Therapists can’t say no to women, psychiatry won’t protect its categories, and TikTok has turned serious disorders into identity accessories.
In this video, I walk you through a proper differential diagnosis and show why the behaviours commonly labeled “AuDHD” are not autism, not ADHD, and not neurodevelopmental at all.
0:00 — The rise of AuDHD: diagnostic Frankenstein
1:03 — The AuDHD Differential Diagnosis
1:29 — Why this isn’t autism
3:51 — Masking becomes an unfalsifiable excuse
5:40 — Meltdowns, “stimming,” anxiety: misdiagnosis exposed
8:04 — This isn't AuDHD, it's borderline behaviour
10:03 — The gender inversion comorbidity split
14:53 — The death of differential diagnosis