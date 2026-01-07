Psychobabble

Psychobabble

#53. AuDHD: When Psychiatry Becomes Customer Service

Why the AuDHD Narrative Doesn’t Hold Up
Hannah Spier, MD
Jan 07, 2026

Therapists can’t say no to women, psychiatry won’t protect its categories, and TikTok has turned serious disorders into identity accessories.

In this video, I walk you through a proper differential diagnosis and show why the behaviours commonly labeled “AuDHD” are not autism, not ADHD, and not neurodevelopmental at all.

0:00 — The rise of AuDHD: diagnostic Frankenstein
1:03 — The AuDHD Differential Diagnosis
1:29 — Why this isn’t autism
3:51 — Masking becomes an unfalsifiable excuse
5:40 — Meltdowns, “stimming,” anxiety: misdiagnosis exposed
8:04 — This isn't AuDHD, it's borderline behaviour
10:03 — The gender inversion comorbidity split
14:53 — The death of differential diagnosis

Missed the live clinical case session? You can watch the full recording here:

Live with Hannah Spier, MD

Hannah Spier, MD
Jan 5
Live with Hannah Spier, MD

Thank you to Magdalena for the topic suggestion, to O. Horn, Jason, Michael D. Hoopingarner, LMFT, KB, Kristen Parker, and many others for tuning into my live video!

