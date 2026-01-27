54. Why Women Get Away With Narcissism (3 Patterns You’ll Recognize)

In this video, I walk through three everyday patterns in which narcissistic traits are reframed as vulnerability, self-awareness, or moral superiority and therefore escape recognition altogether. From self-diagnosis culture to parenting ideology, these behaviours are often praised rather than named appropriately.



I also make an important distinction between Munchausen by proxy and the narcissistic mother, two dynamics that are frequently conflated, but psychologically and motivationally very different.



This is not about demonising women or dismissing genuine mental health struggles. It’s about understanding how certain traits gain social immunity by wearing the language of care, suffering, and insight, and why that makes them so difficult to name.

Episode Chapters:

00:00 Why This Is Never Called Narcissism

02:18 Narcissism That Looks Like Vulnerability

06:12 Self-Diagnosis as Status and Shield

12:04 Munchausen by Proxy vs. the Narcissistic Mother

18:47 Gentle Parenting and Moral Superiority

25:36 Why This Pattern Is So Hard to Name

Psychobabble Insider Interview: The Four Horsewomen of Modern Feminism

A conversation with David Maywald on misandry, gamma bias, gynocentrism, and gaslighting, and how these cultural forces shape therapy culture, family dynamics, and emotional double standards.

Upcoming Live Session

This Saturday, 31st January at 2 PM Eastern, I’ll be hosting a live clinical case session with Luella Jonk, PhD, on couples therapy:

“When She Says She’s Done.”

A real-time analysis of emotional withdrawal, shutdown, resentment, and what actually happens in relationships when one partner disengages. Please join in the conversation!