56. How Borderline Was Rebranded as Bipolar

I explain how traits once understood as borderline pathology were gradually laundered into bipolar disorder — through expanding criteria, rapid cycling, and the replacement of personality with biology.
This isn’t about denying suffering.
It’s about why diagnosis matters, how boundaries collapsed, and what it costs.
00:00 – How mania is portrayed
01:00 – What real mania actually looks like
03:40 – Performative emotion vs psychosis
05:45 – Why mania isn’t happiness
07:30 – What real bipolar patients experience
09:10 – Diagnosis as moral status
10:00 – Rapid cycling and diagnostic collapse
12:30 – Borderline traits relabeled as bipolar
15:10 – Why psychiatry prefers bipolar