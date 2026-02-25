56. How Borderline Was Rebranded as Bipolar

I explain how traits once understood as borderline pathology were gradually laundered into bipolar disorder — through expanding criteria, rapid cycling, and the replacement of personality with biology.



This isn’t about denying suffering.

It’s about why diagnosis matters, how boundaries collapsed, and what it costs.



00:00 – How mania is portrayed

01:00 – What real mania actually looks like

03:40 – Performative emotion vs psychosis

05:45 – Why mania isn’t happiness

07:30 – What real bipolar patients experience

09:10 – Diagnosis as moral status

10:00 – Rapid cycling and diagnostic collapse

12:30 – Borderline traits relabeled as bipolar

15:10 – Why psychiatry prefers bipolar