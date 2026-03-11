Psychobabble

#58. Dissecting the 4 Major Obesity Delusions

"It's hormonal" "It's Metabolism" "It's Genetics" "It's the Microbiome"
Hannah Spier, MD
Mar 11, 2026

Obesity is increasingly explained through hormones, genetics, metabolism, and microbiomes. These explanations sound compassionate, scientific, and non-judgmental — but they often fail to explain what we actually observe and definitely fail those who want to lose weight.

00:00 The Hard Truth: Obesity Is Psychological
01:57 Lie #1: The "Slow Metabolism" Alibi
02:51 The Truth About Thyroid Issues
04:40 Lie #2: The "Fat Gene" & Family Habits
06:58 Lie #3: The Microbiome "God of the Gaps"
10:10 Lie #4: The Starvation Mode Myth
14:30 Why Your Skinny Friend Stays Thin
15:50 Insulin: Signals vs. Calories
16:50 The "Food Noise" & GLP-1 (Ozempic)
22:50 Conclusion: The Alcoholism Comparison

