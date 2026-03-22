60. The ADHD Surge Adult Women

ADHD is officially classified as a neurodevelopmental disorder: a lifelong brain condition said to be present from birth. But despite decades of research, there is still no biomarker, no diagnostic brain scan, and no consistent neurological abnormality that can reliably distinguish an “ADHD brain” from a normal one.



In this video, I examine why adult ADHD diagnoses have surged, especially among women, and why the evidence increasingly suggests that what we call adult ADHD maps far more closely onto extreme personality traits than to a discrete brain disorder.

0:00 The Appeal of an ADHD Diagnosis and Redemption

0:38 Questioning ADHD as a Neurodevelopmental Disorder

1:29 Initial Red Flags in ADHD Diagnosis Narratives

2:10 The Four Archetypes of ADHD Prevalence

3:32 The Expanding Umbrella of ADHD Subtypes

4:15 ADHD Diagnosis: Lack of Biomarkers or Brain Scans

4:56 Challenging the 'Neurodivergent' Claim in ADHD

5:53 Brain Volume Differences: Personality Traits vs. Pathology

6:39 Environmental and Cultural Impact on ADHD Rates

7:32 Women's Self-Diagnosis and the Hereditary Link

8:23 Personality Traits as Predictors of Life Outcomes

9:02 Deconstructing 'ADHD Symptoms' as Extreme Extroversion

11:28 Impulsivity and Distractibility: Low Conscientiousness

13:10 Fidgeting, Anxiety, and Mood Swings: Neuroticism

14:19 Adaptive Task Switching vs. Fixation: Openness

16:20 The Concept of 'Symptom Masking' and Emotional Pain

17:58 The 'Anxious, Scattered Mother' and Personality Profiles

19:55 Adult ADHD as a Manifestation of Extreme Personality

20:25 Psychiatry's Influence on Cultural Expectations