62. Borderline: The Female Version of Antisocial

Are we misdiagnosing female predators as "patients"?



In this video, I explore a provocative but clinically grounded theory: that Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is often the female expression of Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD). While we have no trouble identifying the "Language of Force" in the male predator, society often falls for the "Language of the Heart" when it comes to women.



Using the viral case of a young woman named Deja, I break down the Strategic Regression and Tactical Tantrums used to establish affective dominance over others. We move past the "victim-patient" model to restore the dignity of agency, analyzing how hyper-neuroticism can be used as a weapon system.

I also released the full recording of our latest clinical live session with Tom Golden, where we unpack why men don’t process grief the way modern psychology assumes and what actually works instead. It’s one of those discussions that shifts how you interpret behaviour almost immediately. If you’ve ever felt that the standard framework doesn’t quite fit, this is worth watching. You can access it here (paid subscribers), and the next live session is on April 12th with Jim Nuzzo, focusing on a practical approach to men’s health.