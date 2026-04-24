65. What Louis Theroux Refused to Show About the Manosphere | Janice Fiamengo, Tom Golden & James Nuzzo

What was presented as an investigation into the subculture of the “Manosphere” felt like something else entirely. In this panel discussion, I’m joined by Janice Fiamengo, Tom Golden, and Jim Nuzzo to react to the new manosphere documentary and discuss what this actually was, what they got right and what they missed. We also touch on a new trend - Alpine Divorce.
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Chapters:
00:00 Intro: Why we covered the Manosphere documentary
02:18 The key influencers featured in the film
05:43 Men built society? Justin Waller debate
13:46 Leadership, masculinity & “misogyny” claims
18:50 Myron Gaines, relationships & the girlfriend controversy
23:05 Marriage, monogamy & modern relationship contracts
26:21 Division of roles in marriage: does it work?
30:36 Fatherlessness and the missing backstory
35:31 Red pill signals, “The Matrix” & young male identity
39:10 Money, hustle culture & moral hypocrisy
45:03 Violence, responsibility & what the documentary ignored
47:42 Is the manosphere reacting to a real problem?
52:25 Fear, propaganda & protecting feminist ideology
55:40 Alpine Divorce trend reaction
01:01:45 Audience Questions & closing thoughts