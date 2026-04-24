65. What Louis Theroux Refused to Show About the Manosphere | Janice Fiamengo, Tom Golden & James Nuzzo

What was presented as an investigation into the subculture of the “Manosphere” felt like something else entirely. In this panel discussion, I’m joined by Janice Fiamengo, Tom Golden, and Jim Nuzzo to react to the new manosphere documentary and discuss what this actually was, what they got right and what they missed. We also touch on a new trend - Alpine Divorce.

Chapters:

00:00 Intro: Why we covered the Manosphere documentary

02:18 The key influencers featured in the film

05:43 Men built society? Justin Waller debate

13:46 Leadership, masculinity & “misogyny” claims

18:50 Myron Gaines, relationships & the girlfriend controversy

23:05 Marriage, monogamy & modern relationship contracts

26:21 Division of roles in marriage: does it work?

30:36 Fatherlessness and the missing backstory

35:31 Red pill signals, “The Matrix” & young male identity

39:10 Money, hustle culture & moral hypocrisy

45:03 Violence, responsibility & what the documentary ignored

47:42 Is the manosphere reacting to a real problem?

52:25 Fear, propaganda & protecting feminist ideology

55:40 Alpine Divorce trend reaction

01:01:45 Audience Questions & closing thoughts

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