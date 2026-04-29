Psychobabble

Psychobabble

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

#66. How Borderline Traits Develop and Why They’re Increasing Now

The Psychobabble Podcast Episode 66
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
Apr 29, 2026

Borderline Personality Disorder is usually framed as the result of trauma: a broken attachment system, a damaged patient reacting to early wounds.

This is inclomplete. Borderline traits persist not because they are purely pathological, but because, in many contexts, they are functionally effective. This epsiode goes into the problem of the “invalidation environment” theory of Marsha Linehan, and the more plausible interpretaion of what makes this personality pathology.

Subscribe for ad-free episodes of The Psychobabble Podcast! Upgrade to join our twice-monthly Live Clinical Sessions!

Book a Session

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hannah Spier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture