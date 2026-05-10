67. Borderline vs Vulnerable Narcissism: A Diagnostic Walk-Through of Taylor Frankie Paul

The question I get most often this: What is the difference between Borderline Personality and Narcissism- at least the covert/fragile/vulnerable type. That’s the topic of this episode! Using a real case, let’s break down the strategies together!

Chapters:

0:00 The Performance of Victimhood

0:47 Borderline vs Narcissism — The Question Everyone Gets Wrong

2:15 Why the Traits Look Almost Identical

3:00 A Real Case: Taylor Frankie Paul

5:15 Weaponized Vulnerability & Social Strategy

7:18 The Key Difference: Conscientiousness

10:03 When Chaos Becomes Profitable

11:00 The Victim Pivot & Narrative Control

14:41 Mental Illness as Social Currency

17:33 Strategy Over Disorder

21:14 Are They Actually the Same?

26:34 One Trait, Different Strategies

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