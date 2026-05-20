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Psychobabble

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#69. Preventing the Pathological Female and the Role Feminism Played

The Psychobabble Podcast
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
May 20, 2026

Prevention matters because once borderline patterns have developed, they are extremely difficult to undo. I am not convinced we can confidently call them curable.

This is a practical look at what could make a difference, first at the individual-level, and then at a societal level.

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Chapters:

00:00 The Missing Piece: Prevention 00:28 The Temperament Foundation 02:10 How it Develops 05:35 Where Parents Lose Ground 06:53 Containing Neuroticism 11:30 Training Agreeableness 13:14 Culture vs Parenting 16:06 The Danger Effects of Peer Saturation 17:19 The Role of Social Norms and External Constraints 18:11 Cultural Shift: From Restraint to Expression 21:13 Feminism’s Role in Shaping Behavior Norms 23:14 A Practical Example 26:06 Preserving Innocence and Delaying Instrumentalization 27:29 What Needs to Change (Family, Culture, Mental Health Framing) 30:25 Indulgence vs Adversity (Why Traits Are Increasing Today) 31:37 Final Framework: Containment vs Expression

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