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#70. How Feminism Changed Women's Psychological Makeup (Ad-Free)

The Psychobabble Show
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
May 25, 2026

For decades, feminist literature has claimed that feminist identification is associated with better psychological well-being in women. But what exactly was being measured and did those measures tell us anything serious about women’s adjustment to adult life? In this episode, I look at the gap between self-reported empowerment and broader indicators of functioning: marriage, fertility, divorce, emotional regulation, and the rise of late mental-health labels among adult women. I also trace how feminist ideas moved from academia into popular psychology, advertising, music, television, and social media , shaping how women were taught to interpret frustration, dependence, men, marriage, and motherhood.

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Chapters:

00:00 Feminism and female psychological health

00:40 What the studies actually measured

02:14 Assertiveness, empowerment, and anger

04:02 Functioning versus feeling empowered

05:17 The indicators of women’s adjustment to adult life

06:29 Marriage, fertility, divorce, and mental-health labels

08:53 The feminist narrative push

09:51 Early feminist literature and marriage as exploitation

10:49 Advertising, independence, and female self-possession

11:32 Media portrayals of men, fathers, and marriage

13:35 Sisterhood, resentment, and female loyalty

15:28 Music, ridicule, and the female psyche

16:33 Why these messages reach girls early

17:06 The influence of feminist academia

18:48 Popular psychology and female grievance

19:32 From pendulum to freight train

20:11 Modern feminism, 4B, and decentering men

21:43 Social media and the divorce reflex

22:09 Grievance as a psychological orientation

22:50 What comes next: the psychological mechanisms

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