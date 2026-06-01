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#71. The 3 Mechanisms Behind Female Grievance (Ad-Free)

The Psychobabble Show
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
Jun 01, 2026

In this episode, I look at the mechanisms behind female grievance culture: externalizing blame, turning victimhood into identity, and rewarding antagonism through therapy-speak and social media. I argue that when ordinary disappointment is constantly translated into harm, trauma, invalidation, gaslighting or exploitation, this prevents maturation. When they are trained to scan for injury, keep score, and treat gratitude or accommodation as weakness, relationships are doomed to fail.

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  • 00:32 The mechanisms behind female grievance culture

  • 01:31 Marriage, fertility and adult adjustment

  • 02:26 How motherhood became framed as burden

  • 02:56 Mechanism 1: Externalizing blame

  • 04:27 Mechanism 2: Victimhood and suspicion

  • 05:13 Mental load and the grievance lens

  • 06:37 Are fathers really doing less?

  • 07:28 Marriage as a zero-sum game

  • 08:12 The burdens fathers carry

  • 09:20 Interpersonal victimhood and personality

  • 10:23 When grievance becomes identity

  • 11:02 Mechanism 3: Rewarded antagonism

  • 12:05 Why suspicion is treated as intelligence

  • 13:32 Female venting, validation and social media

  • 14:47 Therapy-speak and the female psyche

  • 16:36 The three mechanisms together

  • 17:28 What feminist wellbeing research misses

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