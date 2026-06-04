Psychobabble

Psychobabble

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Julian Connelly's avatar
Julian Connelly
3d

This is an extremely clear presentation

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Guy Duperreault's avatar
Guy Duperreault
3dEdited

hola, dani and hannah. excellent and important conversation. so much to comment with my very deep dive into *feminism*. i'll stick to agency and the unconscious — and the much much MUCH bigger collective unconscious. i loved dani's questioning of the purpose of consciousness!! yes. (and that is the actual real purpose of yoga, not the postures. imo. patañjali really wrested with that in his book, the yoga sutras.)

anyway, the lack of agency criticism is a good one. and strikes typically hard with the educated people, in my experience and observation as non-posture-centric yoga agent. and i think that both modern neuroscience and epigenetics have aligned with carl jung's observation more than a 100 years ago: we are mostly unconscious, that consciousness is a tiny cork bobbing along in pacific ocean of the unconscious.

it is possible that things like individuation and perhaps some kind of 'spiritual' enlightenment reduces the level of unconsciousness. and that effort is so difficult that most do not have the fortitude to do it, which is a tiny percentage of the very few who are even willing to honestly do it with dedication and diligence.

i don't think it means we are victims, though, unless we abdicate our power to choose. and with that, yoga, for example, is how to make better decisions so as not to fall into a handmaid's tale situation. at a core level, yoga is how to allow the unconscious *intention* of consciousness to become an active player in decision making.

for us to make choices with agency requires above all, to see what is actually there. i think dani makes a great and even critical observation about feminism: that we have been looking at it incorrectly and thus have not been able to address its dire effects. and many cannot/ do not even see how malevolent and societally pernicious it is.

it would seem, if dani is correct, that we are looking at a huge evolutionary inertia moving us in a direction that may be inevitable. are we able to awaken enough to change the direction of the momentum, or perhaps step aside something akin to the pockets of conservatives here and there, even if it is unstoppable? fascinating times.

your openness to see dani's powerful arguments, recognise that they are bleak, and then for you both to laugh about it! what a fantastic closing. is that the unconscious evolution of consciousness? to laugh in the face of hard truths? smh. life does have a wicked sense of humour.

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