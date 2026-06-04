#72. Is Feminism an Intrasexual Competitive Strategy? | Dr Dani Sulikowski
The Psychobabble Show
Is feminism really a movement for equality or could it be something else entirely?
We discuss female rivalry, reproductive strategies, birth rates, motherhood, status competition, moral signalling, narcissism, and whether modern activist movements function as vehicles for female competitive strategies.
I have some concerns about agency, the role of resentment, and whether this framework explains too much, so give it a listen and let me know what you think!
CHAPTERS:
01:05 Feminism as a form of female competition
02:02 How feminism suppresses female reproductive success
03:07 The attack on attractiveness and femininity
04:22 Body positivity and competitive strategies
04:39 “Feminism was always intersexual competition”
05:05 Was feminism ever about motherhood?
06:09 Ancient Rome and declining birth rates
07:43 My challenge: is this really about resentment?
09:40 Why feminism targets desirable men
12:33 “It’s not suicidal empathy, it’s homicidal virtue signalling”
21:56 Feminist mothers and transing children
29:35 Activism, status, and moral superiority
32:32 Competitive strategies vs evolutionary adaptations
33:35 The attack on masculinity and femininity
39:15 Does this theory remove female agency?
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This is an extremely clear presentation
hola, dani and hannah. excellent and important conversation. so much to comment with my very deep dive into *feminism*. i'll stick to agency and the unconscious — and the much much MUCH bigger collective unconscious. i loved dani's questioning of the purpose of consciousness!! yes. (and that is the actual real purpose of yoga, not the postures. imo. patañjali really wrested with that in his book, the yoga sutras.)
anyway, the lack of agency criticism is a good one. and strikes typically hard with the educated people, in my experience and observation as non-posture-centric yoga agent. and i think that both modern neuroscience and epigenetics have aligned with carl jung's observation more than a 100 years ago: we are mostly unconscious, that consciousness is a tiny cork bobbing along in pacific ocean of the unconscious.
it is possible that things like individuation and perhaps some kind of 'spiritual' enlightenment reduces the level of unconsciousness. and that effort is so difficult that most do not have the fortitude to do it, which is a tiny percentage of the very few who are even willing to honestly do it with dedication and diligence.
i don't think it means we are victims, though, unless we abdicate our power to choose. and with that, yoga, for example, is how to make better decisions so as not to fall into a handmaid's tale situation. at a core level, yoga is how to allow the unconscious *intention* of consciousness to become an active player in decision making.
for us to make choices with agency requires above all, to see what is actually there. i think dani makes a great and even critical observation about feminism: that we have been looking at it incorrectly and thus have not been able to address its dire effects. and many cannot/ do not even see how malevolent and societally pernicious it is.
it would seem, if dani is correct, that we are looking at a huge evolutionary inertia moving us in a direction that may be inevitable. are we able to awaken enough to change the direction of the momentum, or perhaps step aside something akin to the pockets of conservatives here and there, even if it is unstoppable? fascinating times.
your openness to see dani's powerful arguments, recognise that they are bleak, and then for you both to laugh about it! what a fantastic closing. is that the unconscious evolution of consciousness? to laugh in the face of hard truths? smh. life does have a wicked sense of humour.