Is feminism really a movement for equality or could it be something else entirely?

We discuss female rivalry, reproductive strategies, birth rates, motherhood, status competition, moral signalling, narcissism, and whether modern activist movements function as vehicles for female competitive strategies.

I have some concerns about agency, the role of resentment, and whether this framework explains too much, so give it a listen and let me know what you think!

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CHAPTERS:

01:05 Feminism as a form of female competition

02:02 How feminism suppresses female reproductive success

03:07 The attack on attractiveness and femininity

04:22 Body positivity and competitive strategies

04:39 “Feminism was always intersexual competition”

05:05 Was feminism ever about motherhood?

06:09 Ancient Rome and declining birth rates

07:43 My challenge: is this really about resentment?

09:40 Why feminism targets desirable men

12:33 “It’s not suicidal empathy, it’s homicidal virtue signalling”

21:56 Feminist mothers and transing children

29:35 Activism, status, and moral superiority

32:32 Competitive strategies vs evolutionary adaptations

33:35 The attack on masculinity and femininity

39:15 Does this theory remove female agency?