Psychobabble

Psychobabble

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Blue22 -h6z's avatar
Blue22 -h6z
2d

Thank you Hannah for reminding those who are required to hold the line, to hold the line. It's an uphill struggle though. Society, schools, courts, media etc; encourage a counter-productive narrative that not only rewards bad behaviour, but is highly critical of those who would actually address the core issues.

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Wade McRoberts's avatar
Wade McRoberts
2d

This is an interesting and important subject, I thank you and am grateful that people like yourself in the professional community are calling this out. After five years of trying to provide a stable environment for my wife (diagnosed BPD) I am now getting to the end of my patience. I hope many people who are exposed to this understand that it is not them, her feelings do matter but not at the expense of your own wellbeing, so do yours.

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