Psychobabble

Psychobabble

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Concerned Male's avatar
Concerned Male
14h

And it manifests itself in all aspects of western society, especially in the courts. Women are not really held accountable for their actions like men are.

US but same in ALL western societies

There is a HUGE BIAS IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN in courts

Men receive sentences in criminal cases that are 63% higher than women for the same crimes

Prof. Starr's research shows large unexplained gender disparities in federal criminal cases

https://repository.law.umich.edu/law_econ_current/57/

https://repository.law.umich.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1164&context=law_econ_current

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Concerned Male's avatar
Concerned Male
14h

AND it applies to ALL AREAS OF LAW

Laws do not apply to women who have sex with those not able to give legal consent.

Hot For Teacher: Gender Bias in Sentencing of Teachers that have Sex with Their Students

http://campbelllawobserver.com/hot-for-teacher-gender-bias-in-sentencing-of-teachers-that-have-sex-with-their-students/?fbclid=IwAR1NyW3LCsoZBOB8MMbnElFLkPNsHt1wSUQ7HtEBIXoXlJjml1Z66rg73uY

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