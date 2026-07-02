On June 3, 1968, Valerie Solanas walked into Andy Warhol’s studio and shot him. Decades later, she has become a feminist icon, her SCUM Manifesto is taught in universities, and Hollywood celebrated her life in a major film that is now returning to theaters in a new restoration.

How did an attempted murderer become a cultural hero?

In this episode I’m joined by Janice Fiamengo, Tom Golden, and Jim Nuzzo to explore one of the most striking double standards in modern culture: why female violence is so often explained, romanticized, and even celebrated, while male violence is treated as evidence of innate evil.

The ad-free version of today’s episode is available now for paid subscribers, who also receive access to tonight’s exclusive live Google Meet.

🔴 Tonight: Live Google Meet for Paid Subscribers

Tonight at 3:00 PM Eastern I’ll be hosting our exclusive monthly Google Meet for paid subscribers.

We’ll be discussing fathers, masculinity, and what is happening to men in modern society, with plenty of time for questions and discussion.

If you’d like to join, upgrade now. You’ll immediately gain access to the paid subscriber chat, where the Google Meet link will be posted. I’ll also send an email with the meeting link to all paid subscribers before we go live.

I hope to see many of you there.

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