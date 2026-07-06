Modern dating has become increasingly expensive for men — not only financially, but emotionally, socially, and psychologically.
In this episode, I look at the inflation of chivalry: the way ordinary courtship has turned into elaborate performance, “princess treatment,” promposals and endless proof of male devotion. What is the problem with this?
We also l…
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#78. Chivalry Inflation: Why Dating Got So Expensive for Men
The Psychobabble Show
Jul 06, 2026
∙ Paid
Modern dating has become increasingly expensive for men — not only financially, but emotionally, socially, and psychologically.
Psychobabble
Psychiatrist analyzing how cultural trends and modern therapy incentivize dysfunction.Psychiatrist analyzing how cultural trends and modern therapy incentivize dysfunction.
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