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#78. Chivalry Inflation: Why Dating Got So Expensive for Men

The Psychobabble Show
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
Jul 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Modern dating has become increasingly expensive for men — not only financially, but emotionally, socially, and psychologically.

In this episode, I look at the inflation of chivalry: the way ordinary courtship has turned into elaborate performance, “princess treatment,” promposals and endless proof of male devotion. What is the problem with this?

We also l…

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