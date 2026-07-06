#78. Chivalry Inflation: Why Dating Got So Expensive for Men
The Psychobabble Show
In this episode, I look at the inflation of chivalry: the way ordinary courtship has turned into elaborate performance, “princess treatment,” promposals and endless proof of male devotion. What is the problem with this?
We also look at the rise of “the ick,” and what that means.
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Simping male feminists like Chris Williamson, Richard Reeves, Scott Galloway, Jordan Peterson, will spend most of their time shaming young men.
They appear to have no deep understanding as to what is going on and are trapped in pathological gynocentrism. Plus they don't want to alienate their large female audiences. Interestingly, women like Dr. Spier and Helen Smith PhD have a FAR better grasp on reality (red pill).
It is no mystery why females are attracted to 'bad boys,' even to the point of hybristophilia.
Rather than bow to female will, MEN must maintain frame & not pander to the female or get trapped in the whirling dervish of her capricious feminine. Even if it means rejection. MGTOW is an extreme version.
Unfortunately, Western females' privileged subsidization by the State & by a feminist supremacist society only escalates, while males are being increasingly disenfranchised. All by design. It is not organic.
Still, male desperation is no answer. It is counterproductive. Abdicating to the feminine will only worsen everything. Men / young men must respect themselves, demand respect, and have the fortitude to walk away.
The rise of the plastic woman, fake in all aspects, obsessed with being worshipped and her beautification. Just an empty, usually attractive shell devoid of all characteristics that make a woman truly beautiful and therefore desirable such as caring, nurturing, respectful, empathetic and supportive. So sad for young men.