In this episode, we look at the Mackenzie Shirilla case as a starting point for a broader question: how do we understand female physical violence?
The discussion moves from the details of the case — including Shirilla’s behavior before and after the crash, the public reaction, and the question of remorse — into a wider examination of how female aggressio…
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#79. Are Women Really Less Violent Than Men?
The Psychobabble Show
Jul 09, 2026
∙ Paid
In this episode, we look at the Mackenzie Shirilla case as a starting point for a broader question: how do we understand female physical violence?
Psychobabble
Psychiatrist analyzing how cultural trends and modern therapy incentivize dysfunction.Psychiatrist analyzing how cultural trends and modern therapy incentivize dysfunction.
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