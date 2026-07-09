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#79. Are Women Really Less Violent Than Men?

The Psychobabble Show
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
Jul 09, 2026
∙ Paid

In this episode, we look at the Mackenzie Shirilla case as a starting point for a broader question: how do we understand female physical violence?

The discussion moves from the details of the case — including Shirilla’s behavior before and after the crash, the public reaction, and the question of remorse — into a wider examination of how female aggressio…

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