Dissociation is a real and measurable psychological phenomenon—but does that validate dissociative identity disorder as it is commonly portrayed online and diagnosed in clinical practice?
I also look at the history of multiple personality disorder—from mesmerism and hypnosis to *The Three Faces of Eve*, *Sybil*, *Split*, and TikTok—and offers advice for …
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#80. Why So Many Young Women Think They Have Multiple Personalities
The Psychobabble Show
Jul 13, 2026
∙ Paid
Dissociation is a real and measurable psychological phenomenon—but does that validate dissociative identity disorder as it is commonly portrayed online and diagnosed in clinical practice?
Psychobabble
Psychiatrist analyzing how cultural trends and modern therapy incentivize dysfunction.Psychiatrist analyzing how cultural trends and modern therapy incentivize dysfunction.
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