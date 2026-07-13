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#80. Why So Many Young Women Think They Have Multiple Personalities

The Psychobabble Show
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
Jul 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Dissociation is a real and measurable psychological phenomenon—but does that validate dissociative identity disorder as it is commonly portrayed online and diagnosed in clinical practice?

I also look at the history of multiple personality disorder—from mesmerism and hypnosis to *The Three Faces of Eve*, *Sybil*, *Split*, and TikTok—and offers advice for …

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