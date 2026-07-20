When did ordinary adulthood become evidence of psychiatric suffering?
In this episode, I react to young women presenting normal functioning as “high-functioning depression,” insisting that invisible distress cannot be questioned, and using suicidal language to make disagreement morally dangerous. I explain how mental-health labels can turn basic responsi…
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#81. How Women Use Mental Health to Avoid Growing Up
The Psychobabble Show
Jul 20, 2026
∙ Paid
When did ordinary adulthood become evidence of psychiatric suffering?
Psychobabble
Psychiatrist analyzing how cultural trends and modern therapy incentivize dysfunction.Psychiatrist analyzing how cultural trends and modern therapy incentivize dysfunction.
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