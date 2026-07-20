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#81. How Women Use Mental Health to Avoid Growing Up

The Psychobabble Show
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
Jul 20, 2026
∙ Paid

When did ordinary adulthood become evidence of psychiatric suffering?

In this episode, I react to young women presenting normal functioning as “high-functioning depression,” insisting that invisible distress cannot be questioned, and using suicidal language to make disagreement morally dangerous. I explain how mental-health labels can turn basic responsi…

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