“High-value woman” dating advice promises better men, stronger boundaries and a softer life. Feminism newest manifestation.
Chapters:
00:00 The “high-value woman” playbook
01:25 Standards, femininity and low agreeableness
03:32 Strategic dating and playing hard to get
05:43 Who actually earns “high value”?
06:26 Boundaries, self-love and manufactured scarcity
…
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#82. The Dark Psychology Behind "High Value" Women
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“High-value woman” dating advice promises better men, stronger boundaries and a softer life. Feminism newest manifestation.
Psychobabble
Psychiatrist analyzing how cultural trends and modern therapy incentivize dysfunction.Psychiatrist analyzing how cultural trends and modern therapy incentivize dysfunction.
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