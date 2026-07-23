82. The Dark Psychology Behind "High Value" Women

“High-value woman” dating advice promises better men, stronger boundaries and a softer life. Feminism newest manifestation.



Chapters:

00:00 The “high-value woman” playbook

01:25 Standards, femininity and low agreeableness

03:32 Strategic dating and playing hard to get

05:43 Who actually earns “high value”?

06:26 Boundaries, self-love and manufactured scarcity

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