A Conversation About Modern Motherhood
On Suzanne Venker
In my recent conversation with Suzanne Venker, we covered a wide range of topics related to modern motherhood, including the challenges faced by misguided modern women, the concept of conservative compassion, the tradwife movement, and the often-overlooked dangers of daycare. Our discussion focused on how we can move forward by centering on children's needs rather than the mothers, emphasizing the importance of nurturing future generations. Tune in to hear our engaging conversation on these crucial topics!
