In this episode of Conservative Psychiatry, we explore the intriguing intersection of politics and attractiveness, asking whether conservatives are perceived as more attractive than feminists and why. We delve into the role of personality traits, like openness and conscientiousness, the impact of tribal symbols such as style and grooming, and the societal pressures shaping these perceptions. Through research-backed insights, we examine how ideology influences not just values but how individuals present themselves and are perceived by others.

