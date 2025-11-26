Psychobabble

Psychobabble

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Are There Male Luxury Beliefs?

Psychobabble Insider
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Rob Henderson's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
and
Rob Henderson
Nov 26, 2025
∙ Paid

In the extended conversation, Rob and I dive into a part of the luxury-belief universe that rarely gets discussed: male luxury beliefs and the women who borrow them.

We talk about why elite media constantly celebrates polyamory, open marriages, “conscious uncoupling,” and Sex-and-the-City style hedonism, even though the data show these relationship structures only benefit a tiny sliver of high-status men. For everyone else, they create chaos.

Leave a comment

Share

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Psychobabble to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Hannah Spier
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture