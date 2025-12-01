Every age creates the psychiatric disorders it deserves. Ours, apparently, is preparing to birth a bastard child of autism and ADHD: AuDHD. Not autism, not ADHD, but distinct from either parent. A third slot on the identity menu.

Articles in Neurocare and The Guardian state plainly that autism and ADHD are “intertwined,” “frequently co-occurring,” and best understood as one profile. The language does not only suggest overlap, but implicitly argues for a new diagnostic entity rather than two diagnoses side-by-side.

What is striking is how rapidly clinicians, advocacy groups, and online communities have embraced the idea that two conditions previously regarded as incompatible can now be conceptualized as one. And not merely descriptively — diagnostically. AuDHD is cited not only as overlap, but as evidence that prevalence must be far higher than recorded, because hidden sufferers are waiting beneath dual labels.

But this merger was only imaginable once both autism and ADHD were diluted. Autism, once a discrete developmental disorder, expanded into a spectrum with lowered thresholds and blurred boundaries. A non-verbal child and a socially fluent adult with mild sensory discomfort can now share the same diagnosis. ADHD underwent the same widening: the label applies equally to a hyperactive seven-year-old bouncing off furniture and a quiet, dreamy, high-functioning professional recalling childhood forgetfulness. Categories meant to differentiate now absorb opposites, and the range of presentations has become so broad that it is used to justify inventing new ones.

The Diagnosis Rests on Three Pillars — and None of Them Hold.

Comorbidity

Advocates claim that the frequent co-occurrence of autism and ADHD justifies treating them as one combined profile. The widely circulated “50–70% comorbidity” figure gives the impression of a well-established overlap. But that percentage is drawn from meta-analyses that smooth over dramatic variation between studies. Reported rates have ranged anywhere from 10% to 90% depending on which diagnostic tools are used, how broadly criteria are interpreted, and whether symptoms are measured through parent reports, self-reports, or clinical evaluation. If comorbidity were a biologically coherent phenomenon, we would not see estimates swinging by these large amounts.

Furthermore, since when did comorbidity alone prove the existence of a new disorder? Depression and anxiety appear together constantly; we do not conclude they are one illness. Trauma and personality disorder traits frequently overlap; no one renames the hybrid.