Autism: From Disorder to Sacred Identity

In this episode of Psychobabble, we take a scalpel to the modern autism diagnosis, tracing its dramatic expansion from a severe childhood disorder to a catch-all identity for anxious, rigid adults. Let’s examine how psychiatric gatekeeping has failed, how ideology has overtaken evidence, and how terms like "neurodivergent" are used more to shield than to clarify. Not to mention, the ethical costs of this diagnostic inflation. (Navigate to your topic of interest by using the timestamps below.)

00:00 – The Trauma of Being Autistic 00:20 – From Disorder to Identity 01:20 – How the DSM Changed Everything 04:02 – The Rise of Spectrum Thinking 07:14 – Self-Diagnosis and the Influence of Pop Culture 08:12 – Neurodiversity: A Social Movement, Not a Medical One 10:27 – Sensory Overwhelm or Narcissistic Fragility? 13:33 – When Inclusion Becomes Exclusion 14:02 – Autism as a Personal Gospel 15:59 – Autistic Traits or Personality Quirks? 18:48 – Autism vs. TikTok 20:08 – What Real Autism Looks Like 24:26 – Theories of Autistic Cognition 27:52 – The Role of Activism in Diagnosis 30:19 – The Double Empathy Problem Debunked 33:01 – The Masking Myth 36:46 – How Cluster B traits reveal themselves 40:42 – Autism as Status 44:27 – Who Benefits from Broad Diagnoses? 46:42 – Why Accurate Diagnosis Matters

