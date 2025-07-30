Psychobabble

Psychobabble

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
24
7

Autism: From Disorder to Sacred Identity

Episode 43
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
Jul 30, 2025
24
7
Share
Transcript

In this episode of Psychobabble, we take a scalpel to the modern autism diagnosis, tracing its dramatic expansion from a severe childhood disorder to a catch-all identity for anxious, rigid adults. Let’s examine how psychiatric gatekeeping has failed, how ideology has overtaken evidence, and how terms like "neurodivergent" are used more to shield than to clarify. Not to mention, the ethical costs of this diagnostic inflation. (Navigate to your topic of interest by using the timestamps below.)

Upgrade today, become a Psychobabble Insider and join us as we break down what proper treatment should look like for real autism and what it doesn’t look like. How therapy supported by the neurodivergent movement plays right into the hands of Cluster B types. We also have a look at the controversial MMR vaccine narrative and its enduring link to autism discourse.

Autism Therapy Controversies and the MMR Vaccine Debate

Hannah Spier, MD
·
Jul 30
Autism Therapy Controversies and the MMR Vaccine Debate

Let’s continue our journey into Autism and break down what proper treatment should look like and what it probably shouldn’t look like. How does the therapy pushed by the neurodivergent movement play right into the hands of Cluster B types?

Read full story

Chapter Titles & Timestamps:

  1. 00:00 – The Trauma of Being Autistic

  2. 00:20 – From Disorder to Identity

  3. 01:20 – How the DSM Changed Everything

  4. 04:02 – The Rise of Spectrum Thinking

  5. 07:14 – Self-Diagnosis and the Influence of Pop Culture

  6. 08:12 – Neurodiversity: A Social Movement, Not a Medical One

  7. 10:27 – Sensory Overwhelm or Narcissistic Fragility?

  8. 13:33 – When Inclusion Becomes Exclusion

  9. 14:02 – Autism as a Personal Gospel

  10. 15:59 – Autistic Traits or Personality Quirks?

  11. 18:48 – Autism vs. TikTok

  12. 20:08 – What Real Autism Looks Like

  13. 24:26 – Theories of Autistic Cognition

  14. 27:52 – The Role of Activism in Diagnosis

  15. 30:19 – The Double Empathy Problem Debunked

  16. 33:01 – The Masking Myth

  17. 36:46 – How Cluster B traits reveal themselves

  18. 40:42 – Autism as Status

  19. 44:27 – Who Benefits from Broad Diagnoses?

  20. 46:42 – Why Accurate Diagnosis Matters

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Hannah Spier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture