Autism: From Disorder to Sacred Identity

In this episode of Psychobabble, we take a scalpel to the modern autism diagnosis, tracing its dramatic expansion from a severe childhood disorder to a catch-all identity for anxious, rigid adults. Let’s examine how psychiatric gatekeeping has failed, how ideology has overtaken evidence, and how terms like "neurodivergent" are used more to shield than to clarify. Not to mention, the ethical costs of this diagnostic inflation. (Navigate to your topic of interest by using the timestamps below.)
Upgrade today, become a Psychobabble Insider and join us as we break down what proper treatment should look like for real autism and what it doesn’t look like. How therapy supported by the neurodivergent movement plays right into the hands of Cluster B types. We also have a look at the controversial MMR vaccine narrative and its enduring link to autism discourse.
Chapter Titles & Timestamps:
00:00 – The Trauma of Being Autistic
00:20 – From Disorder to Identity
01:20 – How the DSM Changed Everything
04:02 – The Rise of Spectrum Thinking
07:14 – Self-Diagnosis and the Influence of Pop Culture
08:12 – Neurodiversity: A Social Movement, Not a Medical One
10:27 – Sensory Overwhelm or Narcissistic Fragility?
13:33 – When Inclusion Becomes Exclusion
14:02 – Autism as a Personal Gospel
15:59 – Autistic Traits or Personality Quirks?
18:48 – Autism vs. TikTok
20:08 – What Real Autism Looks Like
24:26 – Theories of Autistic Cognition
27:52 – The Role of Activism in Diagnosis
30:19 – The Double Empathy Problem Debunked
33:01 – The Masking Myth
36:46 – How Cluster B traits reveal themselves
40:42 – Autism as Status
44:27 – Who Benefits from Broad Diagnoses?
46:42 – Why Accurate Diagnosis Matters
Share this post