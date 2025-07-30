Psychobabble

Psychobabble

3

Autism Therapy Controversies and the MMR Vaccine Debate

Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
Jul 30, 2025
3
Let’s continue our journey into Autism and break down what proper treatment should look like and what it probably shouldn’t look like. How does the therapy pushed by the neurodivergent movement play right into the hands of Cluster B types?

We also have a quick look at the controversial MMR vaccine narrative and its enduring link to autism discourse.

