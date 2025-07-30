Autism Therapy Controversies and the MMR Vaccine Debate

Let’s continue our journey into Autism and break down what proper treatment should look like and what it probably shouldn’t look like. How does the therapy pushed by the neurodivergent movement play right into the hands of Cluster B types?
We also have a quick look at the controversial MMR vaccine narrative and its enduring link to autism discourse.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Psychobabble to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.