Psychobabble

Psychobabble

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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
2d

This is brilliance in analysis. I thank you for enduring the torture and inviting us in. The upside is the flow of humor evoked from listening to the HVW... priceless humor.

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Alice Stone's avatar
Alice Stone
3d

Terrifying and utterly pathetic. I hope my son never falls for one of these HVW.

😣

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