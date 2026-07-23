Behind the Trend of Becoming a “High Value Woman”
The Psychobabble Show
“High-value woman” dating advice promises better men, stronger boundaries and a softer life. A new manifestation of feminism. But much of it is really a guide to entitlement, strategic detachment and low reciprocity, traits that make lasting relationships almost impossible.
This is brilliance in analysis. I thank you for enduring the torture and inviting us in. The upside is the flow of humor evoked from listening to the HVW... priceless humor.
Terrifying and utterly pathetic. I hope my son never falls for one of these HVW.
😣