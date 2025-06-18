Why are the won’t the official prevalence estimates of Cluster B be updated, when we all feel the effect of this pathology in our lives? Some even dispute the classification of Cluster B behaviour as pathology. How can you title a person’s entire way of dealing with the world pathological?

These aren’t conditions like other mental disorders that arise in response to a specific life event. Personality disorders develop gradually, taking root in early childhood or adolescence, shaped by temperament, attachment patterns, and environment. At the core is often a lack of consistent emotional attachment through maternal care that is responsive, warm, and predictable. As well as safety established through paternal involvement and enforcing boundaries. Even without overt abuse or neglect, children who grow up without this can experience deep feelings of rejection or abandonment.

Why do some children perceive mistreatment in situations where, for instance, a sibling does not? The answer lies in p…