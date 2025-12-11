Psychobabble

Psychobabble

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Can You Think Like a Feminist? — The Uncensored Bonus Round

Psychobabble Insider
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Janice Fiamengo's avatar
James L. Nuzzo's avatar
Tom Golden's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
,
Janice Fiamengo
,
James L. Nuzzo
, and
Tom Golden
Dec 11, 2025
∙ Paid

In this bonus round of Can You Think Like a Feminist?, we drop the training wheels and dive straight into 100% real comments from r/TwoXChromosomes, the ones thousands of feminists actually upvoted.

Each guest — Janice Fiamengo, Jim Nuzzo, and Tom Golden — gets a headline and three unhinged comments, and they must rank them by popularity.

This is where the ideological wiring really shows.

We talk:
• walkaway wives celebrating midlife divorce
• conspiracy theories about male scientists hiding women’s X-chromosome “power”
• tradwife content as public fetish performance
• why feminist comment sections sound like coordinated group therapy for rage

There’s also a brilliant breakdown from Janice on how to read feminist logic, and a hilarious closing segment where everyone shares their Christmas (and Chanukah) plans.

Share

Leave a comment

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Psychobabble to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Hannah Spier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture