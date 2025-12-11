Can You Think Like a Feminist? — The Uncensored Bonus Round

In this bonus round of Can You Think Like a Feminist?, we drop the training wheels and dive straight into 100% real comments from r/TwoXChromosomes, the ones thousands of feminists actually upvoted.
Each guest — Janice Fiamengo, Jim Nuzzo, and Tom Golden — gets a headline and three unhinged comments, and they must rank them by popularity.
This is where the ideological wiring really shows.
We talk:
• walkaway wives celebrating midlife divorce
• conspiracy theories about male scientists hiding women’s X-chromosome “power”
• tradwife content as public fetish performance
• why feminist comment sections sound like coordinated group therapy for rage
There’s also a brilliant breakdown from Janice on how to read feminist logic, and a hilarious closing segment where everyone shares their Christmas (and Chanukah) plans.
