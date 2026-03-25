ADHD did not expand by accident.



In some U.S. states, nearly 1 in 5 boys have been diagnosed. Adult diagnoses continue to rise. The standard explanation is simple: “It was always there — we’re just recognizing it now.”



But genuine medical conditions do not behave this way.



In this episode, I trace the historical evolution of ADHD from a rare and severe childhood condition to a lifelong, broadly defined neurodevelopmental diagnosis. We look at the DSM revisions that expanded criteria, the shift from hyperactivity to inattention, and the moment adult self-report became sufficient for diagnosis.



More importantly, we examine the forces that benefited from this expansion



0:00 The Epidemic of ADHD Diagnoses and Medication

0:20 Challenging the 'ADHD Was Always There' Narrative

1:02 Why Prevalence Data Disproves the 'Always There' Argument

1:40 DSM Revisions and Shifting Diagnostic Criteria

2:24 ADHD as a Reflection of Institutional Demands

2:52 The Intellectual Roots of Psychiatric Diagnosis: Wundt's Lab

3:39 Sir George Still's Early Description of 'Abnormal Incapacity' (1902)

4:47 From Brain Damage to Dysfunction: Early Diagnostic Evolution

5:35 The Baby Boom and the Need for Conformity: Shifting Focus to Hyperactivity

6:46 DSM 2 (1968): Hyperkinetic Reaction and Teachers as Gatekeepers

7:59 DSM 3 (1980): The Pivotal Shift to Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

8:58 DSM 4 (1994): Broadening Criteria, Subtypes, and 'Horoscope Questions'

10:24 The Dangers of Subtypes, Spectrum Disorders, and Inclusivity in Psychiatry

11:15 Institutional Priorities Driving Diagnostic Expansion

12:44 DSM 5 (2013): Redefining ADHD as a Lifelong Neurodevelopmental Disorder

13:30 Modern Schooling and Affluent Areas: Why This Diagnosis?

14:22 Benefits for Parents: Replacing Moral Judgment with Medical Explanations

15:52 Benefits for Teachers: Diagnosis as a Recourse for Behavioral Issues

16:47 Psychiatry's Quest for Legitimacy and the Role of ADHD

17:39 The Pharmaceutical Industry: Amplifying ADHD Diagnosis

18:08 The Role of Identity: ADHD as a Path to Redemption and Status

19:12 Why ADHD Grew: Solving Multiple Problems for Many Stakeholders

20:20 The Origin of Stimulant Medications: War and Addiction

21:20 How Stimulant Medications Work (and What They Don't Do)

22:31 Non-Stimulant Medications: Mechanisms and Misrepresentation

23:58 Withdrawal Effects, Side Effects, and the Dangers of ADHD Medication

25:04 The Core Question: Medicalizing Normal Variants