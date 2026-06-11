Psychobabble

Psychobabble

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RedneckMexicanNiggerOfAsia's avatar
RedneckMexicanNiggerOfAsia
3d

Good thing they mostly don’t have to worry about that role, as most of them have zero desire to be a wife or mother.

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John Raisor's avatar
John Raisor
3dEdited

On the one hand, mothers no longer have neighbors and extended family around to help, unless its a purely transactional relationship, a nanny.

On the other hand, literally everything is now pathologized and exploited for profit. 1000 page DSM. The original was 100.

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