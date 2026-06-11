Does Motherhood Make Women Sick?
Plus: "How to Recognize Female Narcissism" and "Psychopath or Sociopath?"
Some of you have asked why podcast episodes don’t always appear immediately on Substack. As Psychobabble has grown, I’ve tried to be considerate about what arrives in your inbox, which has created a bit of a lag. The essays remain the heart of the publication, but I know many of you also follow the podcast, so today I’m catching you up on the latest episodes and bringing things back into sync!
Does Motherhood Make Women Sick?
Postpartum depression is real. But increasingly, motherhood itself is being presented as a risk factor for women’s mental health. In this episode, I examine the rise in postpartum depression diagnoses, how the challenges of motherhood are increasingly being understood through a psychiatric lens, and the costs of viewing them that way.
How to Recognize Female Narcissism
In this episode, I break down the red flags of narcissism in women and why female narcissism is often much harder to recognize than male narcissism.
Psychopath or Sociopath? Reacting to Dr. Ramani and Her Anti-Male Bias
In this episode, I respond to Dr. Ramani’s claim that “psychopaths are born and sociopaths are made.” I also explain the difference between the different types of psychopathy and Antisocial Personality Disorder, and use my own experiences to describe why the cold psychopaths unsettle us so much.
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Good thing they mostly don’t have to worry about that role, as most of them have zero desire to be a wife or mother.
On the one hand, mothers no longer have neighbors and extended family around to help, unless its a purely transactional relationship, a nanny.
On the other hand, literally everything is now pathologized and exploited for profit. 1000 page DSM. The original was 100.