The great driver of family estrangement today is not abuse but diagnosis. Increasingly, parents are not argued with but labeled: “toxic,” or “narcissist.” Young adults no longer learn to work through differences out of obligation to family; they simply brand their parents disordered and go in search of a new “chosen family.” Therapists warn that psychiatric buzzwords are quietly driving estrangements, giving children the script to recast ordinary conflict as clinical dysfunction. One glance through “NarcTok” reveals the scale, endless reels coaching young adults on how to “spot a narcissist,” arming them with checklists to turn human flaws into evidence of disorder.

From Footnote to Buzzword

And no label has risen faster, or done more damage, than “narcissist.” Once a minor clinical category in the DSM, narcissism has exploded into both academia and popular culture. From a clinical footnote in the 1980s, when scholarly publications on narcissism numbered only in the dozens per year, to today, when they surge into the hundreds annually. The tsunami of research papers on the topic parallels a cultural one: by the early 2000s, “narcissism” appeared in mainstream American media thousands of times after being virtually absent in the 1970s. By the 2020s, the word had become as ubiquitous as “introvert” or “extrovert. “The difference is that the term narcissist is malignant and can therefore be used to justify going “no contact” with parents and impairing the ability to establish long-term relationships.

The rhetoric has been popularized through an endless stream of online content, supported by an algorithm that understands the singular appeal of this label: it places the accuser instantly in the role of victim with every expectation of accountability lifted and every personal shortcoming reframed as endurance in the face of abuse. More than that, it grants cultural prestige. You are not merely quarreling with your mother; you are a survivor of narcissistic abuse. You are not rejecting your father; you are emancipating yourself from a toxic oppressor. You are not the one making unreasonable demands on your boyfriend or refusing to sacrifice or change, you’ve fallen prey to a narcissist’s constant criticism, yet again.

Historically, narcissism wasn’t first known through the clinic the way schizophrenia or depression were. The grandiose type: the charming, entitled, power-seeking narcissist who rarely presented for treatment. Therefore, much of the academic literature looked at them from a distance, analysing politicians, dictators, CEOs, celebrities, or criminals. Vulnerable narcissism, defined later, were also entitled and disagreeable but high in neuroticism. These were the patients who did appear in therapy, because their fragility and volatility eventually drove them to seek help. That split—between the unreachable grandiose narcissist and the clinic-presenting vulnerable narcissist—is still a matter of dispute in the field. There are several controversies around narcissism, which is why it’s strange how reel after reel can deliver home tests for us to diagnose others (and often several others at once) with such precision.

TikTok Tarot Cards

Scroll through TikTok or Instagram and you’ll find a cottage industry of “experts” handing out checklists for spotting narcissists. These are Barnum statements closer to astrology than psychiatry. They warn that narcissists “react badly to feedback” (but who really welcomes criticism?), “don’t like to be told what to do” (only the least agentic, and dependent people do), “hijack conversations” (which any extrovert could be guilty of), or “put others down to lift themselves up.” As if criticism itself were pathological, when in fact the ability to give and receive it is central to building any relationship. Even “lack of empathy” has been stretched until it simply means failing to respond to every emotional outburst with equal intensity. Not to mention vague claims like “they look through you, not at you” (what does that even mean?) The lists are vague enough to capture half the population, and indeed it feels like it has.

Then there are the half-baked psychological concepts, massaged into science and repeated so often that Wikipedia parrots them as established fact. Take the claim that “narcissistic parents see their children as extensions of themselves.” This is not profound insight; it is a clumsy psychoanalytic abstraction. Every no

rmal parent experiences their child’s victories and failures as deeply personal, because raising a child naturally binds your sense of self to their wellbeing. Wanting your child to flourish and feeling disappointment when they squander potential is not symptomatic of narcissism. The phrase was coined by theorists who themselves never cracked the code of family life, yet it circulates now as gospel in every Instagram reel. Teenagers hear it, and the moment a parent expresses disappointment, it’s bent into this old Freudian storyline: “My dad just sees me as an extension of himself.” What is in reality the healthy part of adolescence—wanting to become a person separate from your parents—is thereby declared abuse.

Alongside this cliché sits another: boundaries. Once a serious concept signifying an action-linked trigger to protect what matters—your marriage, your children, your core values. TikTok boundaries are weaponized into retroactively recasting shifting moods and preferences as rights others must pre-emptively respect. Today’s boundary of “don’t come into my room” can flip into tomorrow’s accusation that you failed to insist on entering to comfort me. It’s therapy-speak dressing up volatility as maturity, a way to sound grown-up while demanding the world bend to your feelings.

Fostering Narcissistic Traits

I first became aware of the phenomenon of young adults labelling their parents as “toxic” or “narcissistic” about ten years ago, when I repeatedly saw emotionally immature twenty-somethings in therapy present a parent as disordered and their difficulty in life a direct result of that pathology. On occasion I would meet these parents, having invited them to a joint session, only to be surprised at the mismatch between the patient’s account and reality. When I point this out, the backlash is instant: “How could you possibly recognize a narcissist at a first meeting? Aren’t you supposed to know they’re expert liars?”

Usually, however, there would be further evidence emerging through careful listening and probing. Those denouncing their parents as toxic would continue to accept money, housing, tuition, wardrobes, vacations, or other support from them, while emphasizing only conflict in public and in therapy. The maneuvre fits the cultural script: ongoing dependence is reframed as endurance or even altruism (“I am bravely maintaining contact for the sake of family.”) The gifts are payment for the sacrifice of dealing with the toxic parent. The therapeutic language enables them to collect the perks of adulthood while preserving the immunities of childhood while claiming the moral cachet of victimhood.

The roots of this drift go back centuries. Rousseau cast the child as pure, innocent, and corrupted only by society. The idea was intoxicating, especially for an increasingly feminized culture: if children are naturally good, then parental authority is suspect, and every problem can be solved through nurturing. By the mid-20th century, this vision was popularized by Dr. Benjamin Spock. His Baby and Child Care (1946) urged parents to be flexible, affectionate, and to trust their instincts, a welcome relief from the rigid authoritarianism that had dominated before. Authority was replaced with negotiation, and consequences were traded for coaxing. The hippie generation fell in love with Spock instantly and adopted a style termed permissive parenting by Diana Baumrind. A trend that just won’t die. Today this lives on in gentle parenting.

In the 1990s, the self-esteem movement layered onto this shift. Schools institutionalized positive affirmations from kindergarten through high school, as if every psychological issue was caused by the lack of positive self-talk and could also be healed by it. Participation trophies emerged and parents who pushed their children toward excellence were scolded for being “domineering.” At the same time, there’s a desperate attempt to hone children’s uniqueness by treating them as equals, learning from them because they are inherently wise, also echoing Rosseau. So, parents will hush other adults in favour of children: “Gwyneth has something to say.” This is how we ended up with the Greta Thunbergs.

We now know that indiscriminate self-esteem practices don’t build resilience but foster narcissistic traits: fragile identities constantly in need of validation, without the stamina to work through struggle and anxious at the first sight of expectation or sacrifice. What we are not seeing, is a generation of uniquely talented adults ready to solve the world’s problems.

The Parents Labeled Narcissists, But Aren’t

This forced permissive parenting pushes parents to the end of their tethers. By the time children reach adolescence, a natural defiance against authority manifests as part the effort to become a separate entity. Just as toddler tantrums are natural. But unlike toddler tantrums, which parents are encouraged to curb, teenage rebellion is reframed as sacred self-expression. Any parental correction is cautioned against as overreach. In effect, society permits teenagers to rage like toddlers without the counterbalance of being parented out of it.

And how does that affect the parent’s feelings towards the teenager? The invention of the teenager is a good starting point. For most of human history, there was no such suspended category: you were a child, and then you took on adult roles. By creating teenagers, we gave young people the autonomy of adults without the responsibilities of one. The freedom to experiment while being insulated from the consequences. That doesn’t mean there aren’t any, it means parents absorb the consequences. This leaves parents in an evolutionary bind.

Nature has equipped us to care for children, not for independent adults who still behave like children. For fathers, or the masculine parent, the natural reaction to an immature teenager will be “pull yourself together.” Resentment simmering, he comes across as suddenly uncaring.

Mothers, on the other hand, are vulnerable to a different charge. One that appears on nearly every narcissism checklist: “She acts one way in public but is a different person at home.” To the immature teenager who hasn’t properly learned emotional regulation and rejects social norms, the contrast between regulated composure in public and visible feeling at home is pathologized: “She only cares about appearances.” For women, who are more likely to be emotionally expressive to begin with, modelling restraint looks wrong rather than admirable. Especially to a generation obsessed with “authenticity.”

I have talked to young adults about this in therapy, and they don’t understand why this contrast does not mean that the neighbour matters more to the mother than they do. They genuinely interpret this contrast as evidence of conditional love. That she only sees them as possessions to be given praise when they’re making the parent look good. They also don’t understand that the trouble they’re in, the failure to function, is experienced by the parent as a personal failure. They were, after all, tasked with transforming the patient into a functioning adult. But to the patient, unconditional love means the parent should be equally proud and approving no matter what.

Against this backdrop, fathers are diagnosed as sociopathic for not caring, ticking the box: “he lacks empathy”, and the mother as a narcissist “caring only about herself and seeing you merely as an extension of her.”

The Real Epidemic

It is worth asking whether any of the individuals caught up in this dynamic are truly narcissists. What we clearly see is an inflation of self-worth and entitlement in young adults — traits that, when severe enough to impair work, relationships, or the ability to care for oneself and others, define a personality disorder. Even among experts, there is ongoing dispute about how narcissism, its subtypes, and narcissistic personality disorder belong in the DSM at all. What I cannot reconcile is how young adults, who are often still living at home, bringing parents to job interviews, so confidently diagnose their parents with a disorder whose definitional criteria is impaired psychosocial functioning. By any ordinary measure, it is the parents, with their jobs, houses, and relationships, who are carrying that load successfully.

What I noticed in these young adults was that they were awfully forgiving of themselves, while offering no forgiveness, understanding or even benefit of the doubt to others. They appeared to be surrounded by more than I had ever encountered in my life: the boss, the parent, the sibling (who supposedly inherited it), and the boyfriend.

Do not misunderstand, we do have a problem with increased narcissistic traits in our societies, but they are not who we think they are.

