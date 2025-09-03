Psychobabble

I think the term narcissism is very over used in our society. Yet please understand, the estranged parent usually says something along the lines of "they are selfish.. I was perfect.. etc) My cousin is estanged from her father and he says similar things. He leaves out the part where he beat her nearly to death on several occations and CPS had to remove her from the home. Honest mistake I guess.

My mother shows signs of NPD and it's not just because she is stubborn and self-centered. Many people can be stubborn, and self-centered without NPD.

My mother also has disorganized attachment (either you enmesh or you are viciously abandoned) splitting (you are all good or all bad; usually as a result of whether you enmesh or set boundaries), a severe lack of mentalization capabilities (you are just an extension of her; you do not have separate motivations other than the ones she assigns to you to assuage her own shame), projection as a primary defense ("I'm not lying, YOU are the liar!") and finally, conflict resolution is nearly impossible with her (any suggestion that her behavior is a problem is met with some version of "That never happened and you're crazy"). Her ego is way too fragile to accept the shame of being in the wrong. Admitting to fault would be an existential crisis. She's also an expert at triangulation but that's a trait shared with many people who don't have NPD as well.

She was abused and abandoned as a baby, was a victim of incest at age four, and then later held up as the favored child in her teens as long as she kept the "perfect family" narrative alive. I can't think of a more textbook way to turn a child into a narcissist. I love her but we are estranged.

This is different from "My mom is a jerk for not giving me everything". VERY different.

Thanks for pushing back against the rampant mis- and self-diagnoses by unqualified people. Not every interaction is a treatise on pathologies.

I am sometimes unfocused but I don't think I have ADHD.

Sometimes I don't form relationships with neighbors and peers but I don't think I have autism.

Sometimes I look out for myself, but I don't think I'm a narcissist.

