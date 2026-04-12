Exercise Science and What Matters for Men: with James Nuzzo and Eyal Spier

In this live clinical session, I’m joined by exercise scientist James L. Nuzzo who was pushed out of academia after challenging dominant narratives around sex differences and “gender equity.”

We start there.

What happens when research is no longer driven by truth, but by ideology?

Why has exercise science become stagnant, repetitive, and underfunded?

And what does that mean for the advice men are actually getting?

Only then do we move to the practical question:

What should a man actually do?

Using my husband Eyal as a real-world case, a former endurance athlete now juggling work, family, and time, we break down:

– Strength vs endurance (and why most men get this wrong)

– What actually keeps you physically capable into your 40s and beyond

– The evidence on exercise for depression and anxiety

– What matters vs what’s noise

This is not generic fitness advice. It’s a clinical-level breakdown of how men should train, grounded in reality, not ideology. (Below are the links to the posts that James referred to)

Paid subscribers get full access to the full recording and all upcoming live sessions.

Next session: May 3rd

Physical Exercise as Standard Care in Mental Health Medicine

Minimal Dose Resistance Exercise (*this is the one on “exercise snacking”)