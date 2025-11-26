Psychobabble

Psychobabble

Female Luxury Beliefs with Rob Henderson

Episode 51
Hannah Spier, MD
and
Rob Henderson
Nov 26, 2025

In this episode I speak with

Rob Henderson
author of Troubled and originator of the concept luxury beliefs: ideas that raise the status of the elites while harming the people with the least margin for error.
But today we look at something he’s rarely asked to unpack: the female side of luxury beliefs.

00:00 – Introduction & Who Is Rob Henderson?
01:13 – What Luxury Beliefs Really Are
02:17 – Are There Female Luxury Beliefs?
04:08 – COVID Softness & Lowering Standards
06:55 – Feminine Teaching Norms and Real-World Harm
09:03 – Learning Loss: Who Paid the Price?
12:06 – Daycare, Working-Class Mothers & Elite Hypocrisy
13:09 – “Walk the 50s, Talk the 60s”
18:13 – Compassion in Public, Authoritarian at Home
22:08 – “All Families Are Equal” as a Luxury Belief
30:44 – Marriage Collapse & Class Inequality
31:08 – Rob’s Upbringing and the Need for Structure
32:36 – Would Conscription Fix Fatherlessness?
37:21 – How Female Norms Shape Male Mental Health
39:01 – Dani Slikowski & Elite Female Competition
40:18 – The Impossible Standards Set by Elite Women
42:49 – “Men Should Be More Emotional” as a Luxury Belief
44:04 – Does Feminism Hurt Women the Most?
47:29 – Boys Are More Hurt by Instability Than Girls

Upgrade, become a Psychobabble Insider and follow us over to the extended conversation! You will also have access to the full Psychobabble gallery, the chat, live streams, more essays and more exclusive insights!

Are There Male Luxury Beliefs?

Hannah Spier, MD and Rob Henderson
Are There Male Luxury Beliefs?

In the extended conversation, Rob and I dive into a part of the luxury-belief universe that rarely gets discussed: male luxury beliefs and the women who borrow them.

Read full story

