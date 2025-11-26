Female Luxury Beliefs with Rob Henderson

In this episode I speak withauthor of Troubled and originator of the concept luxury beliefs: ideas that raise the status of the elites while harming the people with the least margin for error.
But today we look at something he’s rarely asked to unpack: the female side of luxury beliefs.
00:00 – Introduction & Who Is Rob Henderson?
01:13 – What Luxury Beliefs Really Are
02:17 – Are There Female Luxury Beliefs?
04:08 – COVID Softness & Lowering Standards
06:55 – Feminine Teaching Norms and Real-World Harm
09:03 – Learning Loss: Who Paid the Price?
12:06 – Daycare, Working-Class Mothers & Elite Hypocrisy
13:09 – “Walk the 50s, Talk the 60s”
18:13 – Compassion in Public, Authoritarian at Home
22:08 – “All Families Are Equal” as a Luxury Belief
30:44 – Marriage Collapse & Class Inequality
31:08 – Rob’s Upbringing and the Need for Structure
32:36 – Would Conscription Fix Fatherlessness?
37:21 – How Female Norms Shape Male Mental Health
39:01 – Dani Slikowski & Elite Female Competition
40:18 – The Impossible Standards Set by Elite Women
42:49 – “Men Should Be More Emotional” as a Luxury Belief
44:04 – Does Feminism Hurt Women the Most?
47:29 – Boys Are More Hurt by Instability Than Girls
