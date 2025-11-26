Female Luxury Beliefs with Rob Henderson

In this episode I speak with

author of

and originator of the concept

: ideas that raise the status of the elites while harming the people with the least margin for error.

But today we look at something he’s rarely asked to unpack:

of luxury beliefs.

Troubled

00:00 – Introduction & Who Is Rob Henderson?

01:13 – What Luxury Beliefs Really Are

02:17 – Are There Female Luxury Beliefs?

04:08 – COVID Softness & Lowering Standards

06:55 – Feminine Teaching Norms and Real-World Harm

09:03 – Learning Loss: Who Paid the Price?

12:06 – Daycare, Working-Class Mothers & Elite Hypocrisy

13:09 – “Walk the 50s, Talk the 60s”

18:13 – Compassion in Public, Authoritarian at Home

22:08 – “All Families Are Equal” as a Luxury Belief

30:44 – Marriage Collapse & Class Inequality

31:08 – Rob’s Upbringing and the Need for Structure

32:36 – Would Conscription Fix Fatherlessness?

37:21 – How Female Norms Shape Male Mental Health

39:01 – Dani Slikowski & Elite Female Competition

40:18 – The Impossible Standards Set by Elite Women

42:49 – “Men Should Be More Emotional” as a Luxury Belief

44:04 – Does Feminism Hurt Women the Most?

47:29 – Boys Are More Hurt by Instability Than Girls

