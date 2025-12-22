Psychobabble

Psychobabble

Feminism as a Religion

The full Carrie Gress conversation
Hannah Spier, MD and Carrie Gress
Dec 22, 2025

This was not a polished media interview. It was a long, unscripted conversation where we were able to think out loud and follow threads where they actually lead.

We talked about feminism not as a political slogan, but as a psychological and quasi-religious system, one that reshapes moral language, rewards grievance, and steadily trains women into patterns of entitlement, emotional dysregulation, and dependency. We explored how this shows up clinically: in therapy culture, in Cluster B traits, in the valorisation of anger, and in the way suffering has been turned into status.

There’s also a substantial discussion about family structure, father absence, misplaced compassion, and why so many modern psychological “solutions” end up intensifying the very problems they claim to treat.

Merry Christmas,
Hannah

© 2025 Hannah Spier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
