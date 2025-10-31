Psychobabble

Feminism’s Buzzwords: How Women’s Studies Rewrote Reality

Episode 49 with Janice Fiamengo, Tom Golden and Jim Nuzzo
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
James L. Nuzzo's avatar
Janice Fiamengo's avatar
Tom Golden's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
,
James L. Nuzzo
,
Janice Fiamengo
, and
Tom Golden
Oct 31, 2025
In this episode, we trace the evolution of Women’s Studies — the ideological factory floor where feminist theory manufactures its ever-expanding vocabulary. From the early days of academic grievance studies to today’s buzzwords like microfeminism, hermeneutic labor, and kin-keeping, we examine how each new term tries to keep the ideology alive in a world that has stopped taking it seriously. What supposedly began as a movement for equality has become a language of perpetual victimhood and we’re unpacking how that happened, one feminist neologism at a time.

Feminist Buzzwords: The Conversation Continues and We Test Our Internalized Misogyny

Hannah Spier, MD, Tom Golden, and 2 others
·
Oct 31
Feminist Buzzwords: The Conversation Continues and We Test Our Internalized Misogyny

In this bonus segment for Psychobabble Insiders, we continue our decipering of feminist jargon. This time focusing on the “labor” terms that turn everyday acts of love, thought, and care into political grievances. From hermeneutic labor to kin-keeping

