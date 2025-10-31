Feminism’s Buzzwords: How Women’s Studies Rewrote Reality

In this episode, we trace the evolution of Women’s Studies — the ideological factory floor where feminist theory manufactures its ever-expanding vocabulary. From the early days of academic grievance studies to today’s buzzwords like microfeminism, hermeneutic labor, and kin-keeping, we examine how each new term tries to keep the ideology alive in a world that has stopped taking it seriously. What supposedly began as a movement for equality has become a language of perpetual victimhood and we’re unpacking how that happened, one feminist neologism at a time.

