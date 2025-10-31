Psychobabble

Psychobabble

Feminist Buzzwords: The Conversation Continues and We Test Our Internalized Misogyny

Hannah Spier, MD
Tom Golden
James L. Nuzzo
Janice Fiamengo
Oct 31, 2025
In this bonus segment for Psychobabble Insiders, we continue our decipering of feminist jargon. This time focusing on the “labor” terms that turn everyday acts of love, thought, and care into political grievances. From hermeneutic labor to kin-keeping and emotional labor, we explore how feminism has rebranded connection as exploitation and domestic life as drudgery. And, for good measure, we also test our own internalized misogyny to see how far down the rabbit hole this theory goes.

