From Moral Defect to ADHD
A Close Look at the Diagnostic History and its Medication
A critical historical analysis of ADHD reveals a shifting diagnostic category shaped not only by scientific discovery but by cultural values, institutional demands, and pharmaceutical interests. What we now call ADHD is the latest iteration in a lineage of changing labels and conceptualizations of childhood behaviour deemed problematic, particularly in educational settings.
