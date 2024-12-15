Medicine is not an exact science; it's more like applied engineering. In medicine, a correlation coefficient of 30% to 40% is often considered sufficient, while in fields like chemistry, anything below 95% would get you laughed out of the room. This leaves significant room for uncertainty, “guesstimates” and case-by-case judgement calls. How that uncertainty is handled is influenced by the personality traits of practitioners.

The Gendered Traits Shaping Medicine’s Evolution

The rate of female physicians in the U.S has gone from 7% in 1970 to 40% today. The impact of this shift, subtle in normal times, became starkly apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially, as discussed in part I, after having elevated doctors to a societal pedestal as the new clergy.

Extensive cross-cultural research reveals that women consistently score higher in Neuroticism, Agreeableness, Warmth, Openness to Feelings, and Orderliness (which is an aspect of Conscientiousness), favouring structure and rule-following, while men excel in Assertiveness (an aspect of Extroversion), Openness to Ideas, and Industriousness (also an aspect of Conscientiousness) presenting as persistent and goal-driven behaviour.

While not all women exhibit these traits at an individual level, studies show that approximately 60-70% of women demonstrate these tendencies when examined across large groups. Therefore, it’s no surprise that the feminization of medicine is applauded for its improvements in patient satisfaction and communication. The numerous papers on the subject openly attribute this effect to female physicians brining compassionate and nurturing traits to their practice, thus enhancing the patient experience.

Given the rigours of medical school you might think that women might differ from these broader patterns, but even this Professor Howe in this BMJ article arguing for more equality, can’t help inadvertently admitting:

“Most women (female physicians) work hard, are well organised, humane, and sociable.”

Another indication that these characteristics hold true even for this driven group of women, is seen in their overrepresentation in caregiving-focused specialties like primary care and paediatrics. As well as their tendency to leave the field entirely when motherhood takes precedence. While their level of conscientiousness helps them excel in admittance and completion of medical school, one third of the female doctors admit they wouldn’t choose those studies, should they be allowed to choose again. Much to the exasperation of countries with aging populations who publicly fund limited medical school slots.

The medical community openly acknowledges that women bring their traits into play, crediting their compassion and nurturing nature for improved patient satisfaction. Doesn’t it then follow that the other side of these traits—such as a greater propensity to follow rules unquestioningly and heightened emotional volatility, statistically more common in females—could lead to negative consequences?

How COVID-19 Brought It To Light

While the creeping feminization of medicine remained subtle and largely unexamined in non-crisis times, the pandemic brought these negative effects sharply into focus. In the Western world, Italy became the epicentre of early panic in 2020. Alarming death tolls and harrowing images of overwhelmed Italian hospitals dominated the news and spread the sense of uncertainty.

A measured approach to this uncertainty could have involved a critical evaluation of context: Italy has a very aging population, a notoriously poor healthcare system, and a history of poorly managing the isolation of its elderly. Furthermore, the early realization that the virus posed minimal risk to children and healthy individuals should have allowed arguments from economists to play a larger role in decision-making. Instead, the public health response developed by the medical community was aimed at immediate-relief overprotection.

Feminized Group Behaviour And Crisis Response

A firsthand witness to this was Dr. Scott Atlas, who advised the president in 2020 and served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He was ostracized for challenging the groupthink led by Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci as he pointed out the glaring absence of scientific studies in their recommendations. He expressed deep disappointment in the medical community, shocked at the lack of critical inquiry, scrutiny of guidelines and questioning of authorities among his peers.

Fear and uncertainty dominated public discourse, perpetuated by doctors through statements like, "This is a completely new thing". Never mind the established knowledge of immunology, infectiology, and epidemiology. These were cast aside to justify for example, the devastating K-12 school shutdowns.

This happened despite clear evidence from Sweden and Finland—both of which kept schools open—that children faced little risk and were unlikely to spread the virus in any significant way. In hindsight, Sweden’s approach vindicated one of the previously accepted principles that Dr. Atlas was criticized for endorsing: herd immunity. Left-wing media gloated over Sweden’s higher death toll during the pandemic's first year. However, the country’s excess mortality rates are comparable to or even better than those of European nations that implemented strict

lockdowns.

One reason for this overreaction might be attributed to feminization, as explained by evolutionary psychology. Women tend to form close-knit, cooperative groups, showing care and sacrifice for those who align with the group’s norms. However, women may exhibit stronger aggression and enforce harsher punishments than men against insider deviants or outsider threats to group safety.

This was exemplified in barred visits to dying elderly, flight attendants forcing mothers to deplane for not masking toddlers or physicians parroting official bans of well-known medications like Ivermectin, and Hydroxychloroquine. What happened to off-label drug prescription being an age-old accepted medical practice, in situations where doctors would rely on their own judgment on a case-by-case basis?

A Paradigm Shift In Medical Culture

Such a radical change in attitude must spring from how we approach uncertainty. The feminine trait leads to duck and cover rather than the masculine inclination, which would be to explore. We saw how a collective reaction of to avoid threat, triggered by this extreme duress situation, suppressed the inclination to stick ones head out in defence of established knowledge. Doctors advocated more protection than they knew was medically necessary, and spread the narrative of “Well, there’s just so much we don’t know” to soothe the cognitive dissonance.

Compare this way of medical practice to the serendipitous discovery of penicillin by Alexander Fleming. It’s often said that Fleming’s untidiness was key to his discoveries. His curiosity and courage to follow unexpected observations led to one of history’s greatest medical breakthroughs—a spirit absent in today’s guideline-driven medical culture where strict adherence to guidelines dominates.

This was made worse by the fact that doctors were treated as the ultimate moral authority during the pandemic. Other voices, like economists—whose reaction was to promote measures to avoid the long-term damage of global economic collapse rather than just wrapping people in bubble wrap. Lest we forget #StayAtHome.

In hindsight, it was never truly about masking or vaccinating—it was about enforcing obedience to the in-group, where female doctors and effeminate male doctors held sway.

Beyond in-group conformity, another factor at play was heightened neuroticism, which shaped medical decisions toward minimizing immediate discomfort at the expense of long-term outcomes. Medicine, being an inexact science, often requires doctors to pilot the dichotomy between short-term suffering and long-term healing—a challenge evident in all areas of medicine but made stark during the pandemic.

Studies showed that female doctors were more likely than male doctors to choose aggressive therapies, reflecting a tendency toward immediate action rather than measured endurance. Similarly, letting low-risk individuals endure COVID to build natural immunity would have offered long-term protection.

Medicine As A Vessel For Spirituality

Of course, ordering painful medicine or treatment is difficult. No wonder there’s a correlation between surgeons and the personality traits indicating psychopathy (sadism being among them). After all, the first surgeons were the barbers, those who had the sharpest knives. The female nurses complemented the symbiotic relationship with their caring, orderly natures.

Even before that, there existed a female nurturing and healing role. We used to call them “witches”. Witches were spiritual healers, focusing on empathy and connection, with many women embracing the label to gain status, establish a role, and ward off unwanted male attention.

Perhaps, to use Aristotle’s dictum that “Nature abhors a vacuum,” when society—whether religious or secular—fails to provide space for the spiritual nature of women, this affinity for the spiritual finds alternative outlets. Much as it did with witches in the earlier centuries to spiritualism in the 19th century, and the rise of Wiccans in the 1980s.

Today, the spiritual female healer is reflected in terms championed by a feminized medical field. “Natural,” “holistic,” “transformative,” “naturopathic,” “longevity medicine” (as if current medical practice isn’t concerned with extending life) “mind-body connection” “acupuncture” offers additional advantage rarely amounting to more than the effects of a good hug, and act as guise for prioritizing experience over evidence.

This trend comes to a head in psychiatry, exemplified by the emphasis on self-care routines in every treatment plan, regardless of the disorder in question, even though the most effective therapies—from trauma to anxiety—revolve around some version of confronting fears. This will be mapped out in the next instalment of “The New Clergy”.

