Pew recently found that women under 50 without children were more likely than men to say they simply did not want children, while young men without children were more likely than young women to say they wanted to become parents someday. This suggests a real shift in how young women imagine marriage, motherhood, and domestic life.

Frustratingly, the current conversation around delayed motherhood is desperate to solve the problem everywhere except at the level of psychology. We talk about childcare, dating apps, fertility treatment, and economic pressure. We even talk about how women were “sold” a lie about what feminism could give them. But we rarely ask why so many women bought it.

A lie is easier to believe when it flatters an existing wound. It is easier to tell a woman that marriage will trap her if she has already been trained to see dependence as humiliation. It is easier to sell the idea that motherhood will erase her if she has already been trained to see sacrifice as exploitation. The grievance framework didn’t only give women new ideas. It changed the emotional conditions under which those ideas became believable and are now so hard to erase.

That matters because the decision to delay or reject motherhood is not only a lifestyle preference. It often reflects a changed relationship to adulthood itself. For most of human history, forming a household and raising children were among the clearest signs that a person had adjusted to adult life. They required responsibility, reciprocity, gratitude, self-restraint, and the ability to tolerate frustration without immediately locating the source elsewhere. The central problem with grievance is not merely that it makes women unhappier. It is that it interferes with the development of precisely the qualities necessary to adjust to adulthood. We can identify three mechanisms through which this change might have occurred.

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Externalization of Blame

The first is externalization of blame. Locus of control research makes a simple distinction. Some people believe their choices meaningfully affect what happens to them. Others believe their lives are mostly shaped by luck, fate, other people, or forces outside their control.

In general, the first group copes better. The second tends to struggle more. That matters here, because grievance trains the second habit: look outward first, locate the cause elsewhere, and protect the self from responsibility.

That is how a grievance-centered model of female socialization can prevent maturation and keep adolescent patterns intact. If a girl is taught that her dissatisfaction is primarily caused by beauty standards, unpaid labor or social conditioning, it may protect her ego in the moment. But she loses something much more important for long-term success: the ability to ask, Was I unfair? What do I need to change? A person who automatically interprets frustration through external blame loses access to the most important developmental move: I am partly responsible for the problem, and therefore partly responsible for the remedy. That sentence is, in essence, adulthood.

When Victimhood Becomes Personality

The second mechanism is victimhood and suspicion hardening into personality. Once grievance colours perception, a woman does not merely notice unfairness. She begins to anticipate exploitation. Ambiguous situations are read as hostile before alternative explanations are considered. Dependence on a man feels inherently risky. Ordinary male flaws such as immaturity or forgetfulness, start looking less like human shortcomings and more like evidence of male malice.

An example of this effect can be seen in the “mental load” phenomenon: the viral trend that originated in academia. The concept captures something real; women often do more of the planning, remembering, organizing, and anticipating needs inside family life. Pew found that among married or cohabiting parents with children under eighteen, 78 percent of mothers reported doing more than their partner in managing children’s schedules and activities.

Perhaps because this trend fit so neatly into the narrative of the woman as the victim of family life, the default response (after loads of biased research) was to declare the trend evidence of inequality. Without considering other factors, such as women’s preferences or men’s burdens, maternal dissatisfaction was mapped directly onto paternal deficiency. The question bypassed whether family burdens were being measured fairly, jumping straight to how fathers could be made to do more so that women would feel better.

This reveals the psychological effect of female-grievance culture: it trains the female eye to see marriage as a zero-sum game. “If I’m exhausted, it means he’s not doing enough.” The possibility that two people can both be working hard, both feel overwhelmed, and both feel underappreciated begins to disappear. That is how the normal heterogenous parity in family life is interpreted to overemphasize her contributions, dismissing his, and then calling the resulting perception “inequality.”

That way of thinking extends far beyond childcare. When a woman struggles in marriage, the first question becomes: how am I being exploited? When she clashes with a man: how has he been conditioned by society to harm me?

This maps closely onto the literature on trait victimhood. Researchers describe it as a stable tendency to experience oneself as the victim across many different interactions and situations. People high in trait victimhood are more likely to assume malicious intent, hold onto perceived slights, and interpret new experiences through the lens of previous injuries.

The deeper problem is developmental. Adulthood is built through thousands of small frustrations. Experiences where the person must be coaxed to ask the uncomfortable question: Was I partly responsible? Did I contribute to the problem? What do I need to change? That process is how people mature.

Victimhood interrupts that process. If the source of distress is assumed to be male selfishness, oppression, inequality, or social conditioning, there’s no need for self-examination. The explanation arrives before the reflection. Responsibility remains external. The person becomes increasingly skilled at explaining suffering and increasingly unpractised at adapting to it.

Over time, she no longer thinks, “Something unfair happened to me.” She begins to think, “Unfair things happen to me because I am a woman.” The self becomes innocent by default. Men become suspects, and every disappointment filed away as further evidence of what she already believes.

This is how grievance becomes part of the psychological make-up. Perception starts organizing itself around expected exploitation. “I experienced unfairness” slowly becomes “I experience unfairness because I am a woman.” What began as a complaint becomes an identity. And once it becomes identity, it starts creating the very situations it claims only to describe. Sexism becomes a self-profiling prophecy.

Rewarded Antagonism

The third mechanism is rewarded antagonism through culture, therapy-speak, and media. Our social world has learned to reward contempt and outrage. Phrases like “weaponized incompetence,” “decenter men,” “mental load,” “boundaries,” “gaslighting,” and “trauma” were given as tools to turn ordinary conflict into moral injury.

Somewhere along the way, women were taught to think of suspicion as being insightful: The quicker she detects exploitation, the more perceptive she feels. The less she accommodates, the more empowered she appears. And slowly, the older virtues that make adult life possible—gratitude, sacrifice, reciprocity—begin to look not like maturity, but like naïveté. Think of the infantilizing, condescending tone feminists use when talking about “tradwives.” Or how they lecture stay-at-home mothers about risks.

There is a scientific basis for this. Anger-rumination research shows that rumination is associated with greater aggression and slower physiological recovery from anger. That matters because grievance culture does not merely encourage women to notice injury; it encourages them to revisit it and make memes and reels that they can bond over.

In an earlier moral structure, a woman might have been encouraged to cool down, forgive, contextualize, or look for her own part. Men are still often advised this way when they try to vent. “Go for a walk.” “Calm down.” “Don’t blow up your life.” But when women vent, the current script often moves in the opposite direction: name it, validate it, call it out, post it, locate what must change in the environment to make her feel better. Imagine advising a female friend in the middle of a rant about her husband to “go take a walk.” The advice may be good, but the culture now treats it as betrayal.

Social media, of course, intensifies this. Research on online outrage shows that positive social feedback increases later outrage expression. If a young woman receives likes, comments, shares, and solidarity for posting contempt toward men, suspicion toward relationships, or resentment toward motherhood, those styles are strengthened. Whether it began as conviction, frustration, or even fake performance matters less over time. Rewarded performances become habits and beliefs.

Over-represented in these social media performances is therapy-speak. The emergence of popularized clinical language gives grievance scientific authority. The woman is no longer simply angry, disappointed, jealous, exhausted, ashamed, or afraid. She is “triggered,” “dysregulated,” “traumatized,” “invalidated,” or “unsafe.” The life she is expected to lead by the mean society has made her sick. And so, the faulty perception of distress is now a symptom. That makes it harder to deal with.

You cannot tell someone with a “symptom” to grow up without sounding invalidating. You cannot tell her to learn to tolerate frustration without sounding like you are minimizing trauma. The clinical vocabulary shields the young woman from performing the difficult tasks necessary for adult adjustment. Any expectation will be met with clinical language; people will be forced to accommodate and growth stalls.

Together, these mechanisms arrest development. Externalization protects the ego from responsibility. Victimhood identity organizes perception around anticipated harm. Rewarded antagonism turns resentment into status, language, and belonging.

A closer look at the feminist well-being literature revealed a much narrower claim than the one usually drawn from it. It showed that women who identify with feminism often report feeling more autonomous, more self-accepting, and more assertive. But the relationship literature points in the opposite direction when it comes to long-term adult stability. Gratitude in everyday interactions predicts greater connection and relationship satisfaction the next day. Self-transcendence, constructive communication, and sacrifice are also associated with higher relationship quality.

These are not nice-to haves, these are necessary for long-term relationships. People have to notice what is being given, not only what is missing. Sacrifice has to be experienced as loyalty rather than theft. Burden has to be experienced as meaningful, not as evidence of oppression.

And that is the trade off the feminist well-being literature never really measures. It can tell us whether women feel more empowered, more assertive, and more accepting of themselves. It does not tell us whether they become more grateful, more stable, more forgiving, more reciprocal, or more capable of sustaining the ordinary burdens of marriage and motherhood. A grievance culture reverses that training. It teaches women to keep score, scan for exploitation, and treat gratitude as naïveté.

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