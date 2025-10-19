A whole lot of Psychobabble in one go from Vanesssa van Edwards

“Toxic People” and Cutting Out Negativity

At some point, self-help culture decided that the path to mental health was pruning your social circle like a bonsai tree. Anyone who challenges you, disagrees, or reflects something uncomfortable is branded toxic. The cure to which is “cutting them out.” Entire Instagram and TikTok accounts are dedicated to preaching this emotional minimalism as though moral clarity were a matter of unfollowing the right people.

The term toxic crept into psychology from metaphor, not science. Borrowing medicine’s language of poisoning to describe emotional harm, it was sold as advice for those trapped in abusive dynamics. By 1972, the phrase “toxic relationship” had already appeared in Voices, the journal of the American Academy of Psychotherapists. From there, it seeped easily into the popular psychology of a people obsessed with claiming victimhood.

The problem with this term, however, is that unlike measurable toxins, psychological “toxicity” has no diagnostic criteria, no observable markers, and no way to be tested or falsified. It’s a feeling word playing dress-up as a clinical condition.

Despite that, it now appears in peer-reviewed papers, therapy manuals, and countless online platforms, treated as though it described a genuine psychological construct. On social media alone, there are hundreds of thousands of videos and reels, by therapists and lay people alike, offering tests, checklists, and survival guides for spotting and “detoxing” from toxic people.

However, what does it actually mean for someone to be toxic? The vagueness is part of the design: it grants an aura of scientific legitimacy without the burden of definition. The result is a term that functions as a social weapon. An easy way to pathologize others while exempting oneself from self-reflection.

Over time, the metaphor metastasized into a worldview, one where all discomfort is harm, and every instance of friction, feedback, or unmet expectation is pathologized. The label toxic now refers less to a person’s actions than to the feelings they evoke. This emotional absolutism fuels the wave of parental estrangements tearing through families today, where relationships are severed not because of cruelty, but because they fail to feel perpetually safe. It’s often the people most allergic to criticism who wield this term the loudest.

Healthy relationships require tolerance of tension, the courage to confront rather than cancel, and the maturity to realize one’s own imperfection.

Boundaries: The Buzzword of Self-Centeredness