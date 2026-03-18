The official line is to frame borderline personality disorder as a tragic malfunction: the psychological equivalent of a shattered vase. Something went wrong early in life, the attachment system broke, and what emerges in adulthood is a person unable to regulate themselves and perpetually reacting to wounds inflicted long ago. The rage is interpreted as the expression of internal pain and the manipulation and volatility as desperate attempts to repair attachment.

This picture is deeply inadequate, bordering, at times, on wilfully blind.

Let’s start from where we agree. Thomas Widiger and other proponents of the dimensional model argue that borderline personality is essentially neuroticism taken to its outer limits. Anxiety, angry hostility, depression, impulsivity, vulnerability to stress, hypersensitivity to rejection, they all cluster together at extraordinary intensity. When psychologists using the Five-Factor Model were asked to describe the typical borderline profile (Mullins-Sweatt et al.,2012,) they consistently placed it near the 95th percentile for neuroticism while scoring extremely low in agreeableness and conscientiousness.

We also agree on the genetic influence. Twin studies place the heritability of these traits between forty and sixty percent, and brain imaging studies repeatedly show the same underlying pattern: a hyper-reactive amygdala paired with relatively weak regulatory control from the prefrontal cortex.

So far so good, temperament is not controversial. It is the prerequisite. But it is not sufficient.

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Many highly neurotic individuals—even those with objectively difficult childhoods—do not develop borderline traits. Neuroticism alone produces intensity, not this specific behavioural pattern. It is, at its core, an overactive detection system: it amplifies perceived threat, lowers tolerance for distress, and heightens emotional response. But something still has to shape how that emotional system is expressed.

The Mistake in the Trauma Model

Marsha Linehan

Here, the queen of borderline research, Marsha Linehan—herself a patient—offers the dominant account. Her biosocial theory acknowledges the biological sensitivity and then attributes the development of pathology to what she terms an “invalidating environment.” The cracks in the trauma narrative are papered over by expanding the concept. Limits become invalidation, correction becomes harm, and the failure of regulation follows almost by definition.

The main issue is methodological. The model relies heavily on retrospective self-report from borderline patients. Looking past the fact that individuals high in neuroticism are biologically predisposed to experience neutral interactions as hostile.

This creates an inherent circularity. The environment is judged invalidating because the individual feels invalidated, and the individual feels invalidated because their nervous system reacts to ordinary limits as though they were emotional assaults. In effect: “I have BPD because my parents were invalidating, and I know they were invalidating because I have BPD.”

The second issue is empirical. The evidence does not support the idea that abuse and neglect, in themselves, reliably produce borderline traits. If they did, we would see a much tighter relationship between adversity and the disorder. We do not.

The theory is elegant, widely taught, and forms the basis of Dialectical Behavioural Therapy, still considered the gold standard treatment for BPD. It also aligns neatly with the kinds of histories clinicians are trained, and comfortable with recognizing: the neglectful home, the alcoholic parent, the poor upbringing.

But the theory moves too quickly from temperament to a very specific type of environment, and in doing so, draws the wrong conclusion.

And this opens the door to an observation that clinicians rarely articulate. Many borderline developmental histories do not resemble neglect at all. They resemble indulgence and permissiveness.

This matters, because the second pillar of Linehan’s model beyond “invalidation “is the failure of what she calls self-regulation. And here again, something important is identified, but misunderstood.

Self-regulation is not something children are born with. It is something they acquire through repeated exposure to boundaries that are actually enforced. A child learns to tolerate frustration not through explanation or validation, but through the experience of being required to contain their impulses and discovering that their emotional state does not dictate reality. They also experience a parent who cares enough to do this, as loving. So, “invalidation” can just as easily (perhaps even more likely) be the lack of discipline, as too much disciple.

And this is not only about neuroticism. The volatility may come from high neuroticism, but what gives it its interpersonal shape is low agreeableness and low conscientiousness. These traits remove the brakes. They also need to be shaped overridden by external constraint. Without that, the system does not organize itself to care about social norms.

For this reason, the classic example of neglect still holds. A child raised in chaos, without structure or consistent attention, fails to develop stable behavioural mechanisms. But the opposite extreme produces the same outcome. When correction disappears into permissiveness or negotiates often out of guilt over a post-divorce situation, the child is no better off.

Children who learn early that their emotional reactions reorganize the behaviour of the adults around them, can arrive at the same endpoint as the child who is left to fend for themselves with the tools at their disposal while a parent is drunk on the sofa. The failure is not always one of absence. It can just as easily be one of excess.

For a highly neurotic child, this is decisive. The emotional intensity is already there. If escalation repeatedly removes obstacles instead of reinforcing them, the lesson is learned quickly. Escalation is a tool, not a bug in the system, but the feature.

This is the process traditional psychiatry describes as “dysregulation,” implying the failure of an internal system. But “regulation” is a therapeutic word, and it has shaped the idea of a damaged patient. What fails to develop is something both simpler and less flattering: the ability and the willingness to contain impulses, to tolerate frustration, and to conform behaviour to external constraints rather than reshaping the environment through escalation.

The Attractiveness Subsidy

This observation becomes even more striking when considered alongside another pattern that tends to remain outside formal discussion: attractiveness.

Anyone who has spent time around borderline dynamics will recognize it. A disproportionate number of these women are unusually socially captivating. The point is not that beauty causes the condition, but that it alters how the behaviour associated with the temperament is treated.

This is backed by social psychology has demonstrated this consistently through what is known as the halo effect (Dion et al., 1972.) Attractive individuals are automatically attributed more positive traits, and their behaviour is interpreted more charitably. What would be labelled aggression or instability in one child may be reframed as sensitivity or intensity in another.

A volatile but attractive child is therefore less likely to be corrected. Adults move quickly to soothe rather than impose limits. Teachers overlook behaviour that would otherwise be disciplined. Peers tolerate volatility longer than they would in someone less socially rewarded. Caregivers intervene to reduce distress instead of allowing consequences to play out.

It is adaptive strategy that has been reinforced. If emotional escalation, seduction, relational aggression and weaponized vulnerability work, it will be selected for.

This also helps explain why borderline patterns often appear to cluster within families. What is transmitted is not only temperament, but a behavioural model that is shown to be the path of least resistance.

Why These Traits Are Increasing Now

That brings us to answer the question of why these dynamics are increasing in our place and time, when physical security and economic wealth is historically higher. When we step back, the pattern aligns closely with what evolutionary biology describes as a fast life strategy (Brüne, 2016, applying life-history theory to BPD.) In stable environments, individuals tend toward long-term investment, delayed gratification, and relational stability. In unpredictable or high-stress environments, it is evolutionarily “logical” to prioritize immediate reproduction, early sexual maturation, short-term mating, and high-risk/high-reward behaviour.

Borderline traits map onto this exactly. And the modern environment amplifies it. In ancestral settings, reputation was stable and difficult to escape. A person who repeatedly destabilized relationships would eventually face exclusion. Evolution would “weed out” hyper-neuroticism because no one would mate with the person having a meltdown.

Today, reputation easily escaped and social networks are replaceable. One can exit one environment and enter another with minimal cost.

Enter the dating apps. They provide an effectively infinite pool of potential partners, prioritizing visual attractiveness above all else, allowing pathological personalities to secure attachments before they’re exposed.

There is yet another fertilizer for the borderline dynamic contemporary culture has to answer for: the moral prestige of vulnerability. Emotional suffering now confers a kind of authority. Narratives of distress attract attention, sympathy, and institutional support.

In this context, emotional escalation is not merely tolerated; it is validated and rewarded. Rage becomes trauma response. Manipulation becomes attachment anxiety. Dramatic displays of emotion become authenticity and sacred self-expression. Thus, the borderline behaviour acquires moral legitimacy.

From a behavioural perspective, the outcome is entirely predictable. Behaviour that reliably produces reward will increase. If emotional crisis generates attention, protection, and exemption from accountability, it will be deployed more quickly and more frequently.

The immediate objection is that this cannot be true because of the subjective suffering borderline individuals report. How can they want this? But that confuses two separate things. Nobody is claiming neuroticism is pleasant, and the long-term consequence of the lifestyle ultimately creates suffering. That is precisely why we want to teach kids to tame it as best they can, not allow it to run their lives. Still, two things can be true at once. It is functionally effective and the traits persist because they work.

What makes a borderline personality is not a terrible childhood breaking the attachment system. It is the biological pre-dispositioned, genetically heritable temperament of hyper-neuroticism paired with low agreeableness and low conscientiousness—combined with reinforcement. The behaviours this temperament produces are not contained but rewarded and allowed to dominate.

Add to that the attractiveness subsidy, the neuroticism subsidy, and a modern environment that removes consequences while amplifying payoff. Technology removes reputational cost and provides endless replacement relationships. And our communities (or lack thereof) have relaxed social constraints while actively rewarding the very behaviours that would once have been corrected early and decisively.

The traits persist because they work, regardless of the subjective suffering of the carrier.

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