Psychobabble

Psychobabble

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John Raisor's avatar
John Raisor
2d

Hold your children accountable, or they'll be insufferable shits for the rest of their lives. They may still be insufferable shits even if you do, but at least it wont be your fault.

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Addicted to Truth's avatar
Addicted to Truth
2d

I imagine parental patterns in the past 30-40 years have also contributed: First the permissive parenting styles of the self-esteem to gentle parenting models; second, the increase in the number of children growing up without siblings; and third, single parents and families where both parents work full time. All of these make permissive parenting the path of least resistance.

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