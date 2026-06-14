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How to Recognize Female Narcissism

The Psychobabble Show
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
Jun 14, 2026
∙ Paid

In this episode, I break down the red flags of narcissism in women and why female narcissism is often much harder to recognize than male narcissism.

Women are taught from very early on to speak the language of empathy, compassion, healing, boundaries, emotional safety and self-awareness. But that does not necessarily mean the underlying personality is ag…

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