How Women Use Mental Health to Avoid Growing Up
The Psychobabble Show
When did ordinary adulthood become evidence of psychiatric suffering?
In this episode, I react to young women presenting normal functioning as “high-functioning depression,” insisting that invisible distress cannot be questioned, and using suicidal language to make disagreement morally dangerous. I explain how mental-health labels can turn basic responsibilities into acts of bravery, confer moral authority and eventually become leverage over everyone around them.
Since most of the Internet is fantasy & fiction, I honestly can't comprehend how it hasn't imploded with this level of truth-telling and reality checks.