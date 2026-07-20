Psychobabble

Psychobabble

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Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
11h

Since most of the Internet is fantasy & fiction, I honestly can't comprehend how it hasn't imploded with this level of truth-telling and reality checks.

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