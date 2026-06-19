Live with J.D. Haltigan: Long-Covid and Similar disorders

I am joined by evolutionary psychopathologist, statistician, and measurement scientist J.D. Haltigan to unpack one of the most fiercely protected and controversial topics in modern medicine: long COVID, fibromyalgia, and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS).

After a recent article I published sparked intense online backlash, activist mobilization, and even threats to my medical license, we decided to dig our heels in. Why does a clinical discussion around these diagnoses evoke such a highly polarized, emotionally hyperbolic response?

We talk about the psychometrics and statistics behind these conditions, dissecting the lack of “discriminant validity” that separates long COVID from generalized, nonspecific post-viral symptomatology. We look at large population datasets to explore the psychological underpinnings of chronic suffering: trait neuroticism, emotional dysregulation, the culture-bound nature of functional somatic disorders, and the secondary gains that risk turning a medical illness into a permanent personal identity.

Is it truly compassionate to leave patients waiting for a medical miracle cure, or do we already have the framework to help them rebuild their agency and live a functioning life?

Thank you Angie Peacock, MSW, CPC, Pastor Sierra Ward, KarenC-Book Collector📚⚖️🗽🗳️🧿♒️, Sweet Caroline, Curt Olsen, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Chapters:

01:31 – Introducing Dr. J.D. Haltigan

02:08 – The Social Media Blowup

03:37 – Defining the Conditions: Long COVID, Fibromyalgia, and ME/CFS

06:01 – Setting the Boundaries: nonspecific Symptoms vs. Pathology

08:34 – The Measurement Science: What is Construct & Discriminant Validity?

11:58 – Neuroinflammation: The Biology of Suffering vs. Psychiatric Controls

14:56 – Big Dataset Psychometrics vs. Individual Clinical Anecdotes

21:18 – Internet Chat Rooms & The Origin Narrative of Long COVID

26:51 – Demographic Asymmetries: Sex Ratios & Gender-Identity Distress

29:19 – Prior Psychiatric History and Comorbidity in the Clinic

31:02 – What Comes First? Internalizing Problems vs. Chronic Pain

33:53 – The Stress-Diathesis Model & The Psychology of Hyper-Masking

36:10 – “Are You Saying It’s All in My Head?”

41:53 – The Pragmatic Approach: Is the “Mysterious Illness” Narrative Compassionate?

46:39 – When Diagnoses Become Personal Identities & Personality Personae

49:03 – The Role of Trait Neuroticism & Emotional Dysregulation

51:10 – The Leftist Political Project of Neurodiversity & Victimhood Culture

55:51 – Post-Exertion Malaise (PEM) vs. Depressive Deconditioning

01:01:00 – The “Yes, But” Game & Acceptance Commitment Therapy (ACT)

01:03:32 – Working with Brittle Personality Structures & Cluster B Hijacking

01:05:03 – Receiving Death Threats for Publishing Balanced Research

01:07:47 – Secondary Gains & How Chronic Illness Changes Personalities

01:12:53 – Audience Q&A, Haldol Comments, and Wrap-Up

01:14:49 – Preview: Takedown of DBT & Treating Borderline Personality Disorder

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