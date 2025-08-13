Psychobabble

Mankeeping: The Latest Academic Attack on Men

Episode 44
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
James L. Nuzzo's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
and
James L. Nuzzo
Aug 13, 2025
17
8
Transcript

In this episode, James Nuzzo returns to dissect the bizarre new concept of “mankeeping.” A term born in academia and quickly adopted on social media to frame men’s emotional needs as a burden on women.

We break down how feminist-leaning research often begins with a predetermined conclusion, how male-only spaces are pathologized, and why the narrative ignores what men actually bring to relationships. From TikTok hot takes to peer-reviewed “special issues,” we explore how resentment cloaked as scholarship shapes the public’s perception of men.

Join us in the Psychobabble Insider members-exclusive segment!

We take the conversation further into one of the most politically charged debates in health research: Are women truly underrepresented in medical funding and understudied in clinical trials? In this candid follow-up, we examine the evidence, challenge the assumptions, and discuss what the data actually says about equity in medical research. Click the link below to watch!

