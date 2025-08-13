Psychobabble

Psychobabble

1

Medical Misogyny Debunked

Hannah Spier, MD
and
James L. Nuzzo
Aug 13, 2025
In this Psychobabble Insider members-exclusive segment, we take the conversation further into one of the most politically charged debates in health research: Are women truly underrepresented in medical funding and understudied in clinical trials? In this candid follow-up, we examine the evidence, challenge the assumptions, and discuss what the data actually says about equity in medical research.

