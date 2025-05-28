Psychobabble

I hear the argument, but arguably paid leave is the closest we get to paying women to be mothers. And clearly, once they experience it, many women are happy enough to take the pay cut to do it even more. In the USA, women rush back to work at 3 months, sleep deprived and harried, and I fail to see how that leads to better attachment or a good experience of motherhood. Nor do they really get a good experience of full-time motherhood, which hardly pushes them to desire more.

Moreover, if 40% of your paycheck is going to taxes anyway, I would think the incentive is the other way: drop out of the workforce and get the benefits without the costs. Most women work because they don't want to lose the 80% of their paycheck that they get to keep. The less of your paycheck that you get to keep, the less incentive you have to work. Since the benefits are not tied to employment, there's no loss of that. (That is another difference in the USA; not working can mean losing valuable healthcare and retirement benefits.)

Great article! I recently responded to an article where someone addressed birth rates in America and her solutions all revolved around the government.

I’m not sure my ideas were that good, but putting the government in charge of anything sounds like a terrible idea. Here’s my rebuttal: https://open.substack.com/pub/tidbitsofaudacity/p/the-government-is-not-the-solution?r=h20p2&utm_medium=ios

