Psychobabble

Claudia Reinoso H.
11h

Agree 100%.

As someone who struggled with weight all my life, I’ve read and told myself all those stories.

Finally, after a very long process, I realized that my core problem was living inside an illusion — the illusion that somehow, with my current habits and a bit of dieting, my body would magically become the healthy and slim version I imagined.

I realized I had been fooling myself.

Sometimes the hardest thing isn’t losing weight — it’s letting go of the fantasy.

C. Alan Reber
6h

Good piece and good analysis, but I bet you are going to get lots of negative feedback from people who will accuse you of "fat-shaming."

