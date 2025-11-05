Modern motherhood runs on many shared delusions disguised as kindness. The same instinct that turns a child’s distress into a diagnosis, medicalizing instead of confronting, also contributes to the obesity epidemic. In playgrounds, at birthday parties and at the school-gate you hear them all repeated in the same sing-song tone: “It’s genetic.” “It’s my hormones.” “He eats the same as his siblings, I swear.” What’s being exchanged in these conversations is absolution. Every line is a little moral sedative, a way of saying you’re doing everything right; this just happened to you.

But dangerous ideas hide under all that empathy.

“I Have Slow Metabolism”

People love “slow metabolism” because it’s the cleanest alibi. It survives because it sounds scientific and allows people to feel unlucky instead of accountable. But measured resting energy expenditure between people of the same sex/size is too similar for this excuse to fly. On the contrary, heavier bodies burn more because there’s more mass to service. The likelihood that you are the one human defying the laws of thermodynamics is slim. Probably none.

In tightly controlled studies, even “slow burners” differ from “fast” ones by less than 10 percent. Too little to explain serious weight gain. Large reviews on obesity still define it as the outcome of sustained positive energy balance over time: calories in versus calories spent.

True, there are hormonal causes of reduced metabolism, such as decreased thyroid hormone in hypothyroidism which slows energy use and cause weight gain. But these cases are easily detected on routine blood tests and usually treated effectively. In the usual school gate “slow metabolism” complaints, thyroid function is normal.

Furthermore, it would make no sense evolutionarily for humans to vary widely in metabolism. A species built to survive famine could never afford random individuals wasting twice as much energy at rest as others; we’d have been selected out. Energy expenditure is one of the most conserved traits across mammals. What really changes is movement. Move less, burn less.

“It’s Genetic”

Did the genome suddenly change between 1970 and 2025? Hardly. The “fat gene” idea survives because it allows people to say I inherited this instead of I do this.

Decades of research confirm that while body weight is partly heritable, there is no single “obesity gene.” The most widely studied genetic variants, like FTO and MC4R, account for less than 2% of BMI differences across the population. Even when hundreds of variants are added together in so-called polygenic risk scores, their effect depends almost entirely on environment. People with high-risk genes gain more only when surrounded by cheap, calorie-dense food and little physical activity.

It’s easy to believe obesity is genetic because families tend to look alike. But what runs in families isn’t DNA that forces fat storage, it’s behavior. Families share eating habits, portion sizes, and emotional coping patterns. They also share temperament. Studies show that personality traits like impulsivity, reward seeking, low conscientiousness, and poor emotional regulation are 40–60% heritable. Those traits predict how people eat and how easily they control intake.

Twin and adoption studies make this even clearer. Identical twins with identical genes still end up different weights when their behaviours differ. In environments that enforce consistent diet or exercise, like the military or athletic training, the genetic signal for BMI nearly disappears. That tells us the so-called “genetic influence” is really the heritability of personality, not metabolism.

“Your Microbiome Can Turn Fibers into Calories!”

In the past decade, the gut microbiome has become the god of the gaps across almost every field of health research. A convenient placeholder for what we can’t yet explain. Depression, autism, fatigue, obesity, there are few problems we haven’t tried to attribute to the gut bacteria. Not only does it feel logical to us, it’s the only place we haven’t looked yet, so it must be there, but it also feeds into the cultural obsession with “natural,” “raw,” and “unprocessed.” But it’s the holistically spiritual psychobabble of the body.

Yet, after two decades of study, comparing the gut flora of lean and obese people, transplanting fecal samples into mice, and sequencing tens of thousands of microbiomes, all we are left with is an anticlimactic result. Some differences exist, but none reliably predict or cause obesity. When diet changes, the microbiome follows within days, not the other way around.

Large meta-analyses have found the supposed “obese microbiome” to be inconsistent and non-reproducible. The hope dangled in front of our eyes by for example the ratio of Firmicutes to Bacteroidetes turned out to vanish with better statistical control. Even clinical trials attempting to “fix” obesity with probiotics or fecal transplants have failed to show sustained weight loss beyond what diet alone achieves.

The microbiome, then, is not a cause but a mirror. It reflects what we eat, how much we move, and how long we’ve been doing both. It changes because of behavior, not in spite of it. The delusion is upheld because it offers the same psychological comfort; the idea that invisible bacteria were secretly making you fat without the moral sting of self-indulgence.

“Starvation Mode”

The Instagram version — “I’m not losing because my body is holding on to fat” — has zero support, and if you think about it for more than five seconds, you’ll see through the illusion. If that were true, there would be no skinny humans and dying of starvation would be impossible. The myth comes from the observable adaptive thermogenesis, which easily discourages the average crash dieter. When you diet, the body downshifts a little, conserving energy by reducing unconscious movement and making you slightly more efficient. But the effect is modest, not the metabolic hibernation people imagine. It’s nowhere near enough to stop fat loss if the lifestyle change is sustained.

If you’re a 30-year-old woman weighing around 70 kilos with a desk job, you’re probably burning about 1,600 calories a day. When adaptive thermogenesis kicks in during dieting, it lowers that by roughly 3–10 percent, which means a loss of just 50 to a maximum of 150 calories a day. That’s the caloric equivalence of an apple. The solution isn’t to surrender to the “shut down” you read about in the magazine; it’s to nudge the balance again by getting off the bus one stop earlier. Thermodynamics still rules. People regain weight because hunger rises and compliance falls, not because physics stopped working.

“A Calorie Isn’t a Calorie”

When children come to the clinic for obesity, their parents often swear the child eats just as little as the siblings. The kids are poked and prodded and pathologized to look for hormonal disorders like leptin deficiency, leptin-receptor mutations, or MC4R defects that would explain the increased appetite. They are, however, only found in 3% of pediatric obesity.

For everyone else, leptin, ghrelin and insulin used to signal hunger and fullness just fine, until they are ignored for too long. When you chronically overeat, the brain dulls to the signal, so you need more food to feel the same satisfaction. This is where the idea that “a calorie isn’t a calorie” sneaks in. Technically, it’s true; different foods affect those hormones differently. You can get 150 calories from an apple or the same from a handful of crackers. The apple, full of fiber and water, quiets hunger hormones while the crackers spike insulin. Over time, the cracker-eater doubles intake without noticing. For her, the calorie wasn’t just a calorie.

Many overweight people will be confused when they repeatedly experience eating the same as a slim friend when they go out for dinner and will take that as confirmation that something must be intrinsically different between their two bodies. And they would be right. What they don’t see is what happens after: usually their slim friend will still be feeling full the next morning and will skip breakfast without thinking twice. Properly regulated hunger and satiety hormones help the slim friend control intake without discomfort.

Now, it’s easy to jump on the accusations against food itself, that something in our food has changed, that modern additives or processing are making us sick and fat. It sounds intelligent and conveniently lifts responsibility. Many point to the United States as unique, and it’s true they face particular challenges with food pricing, subsidies, and high-fructose corn syrup. But even if those were fixed tomorrow, it wouldn’t reverse the trend that appears across all Western nations, even those with entirely different food systems. In Switzerland, which still has the lowest obesity rate in Europe, and none of the food related issues the U.S struggle with, the Augustus Gloop of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, once comic exaggeration, would hardly stand out today. There’s at least one in every classroom.

The common denominator isn’t food; it’s virtue. The change in virtues over the last half century — onto a feminized emphasis on radical empathy — has eclipsed the very virtues that once helped people regulate their satiety and hunger hormones: restraint, discipline, and moderation. What once made an ice cream a rare holiday treat now makes it a daily entitlement. Has ice cream changed? Not much. The amount has. A scoop in the 1970s was 50–70 grams, today’s cones are double or triple. Food has evolved, but not nearly as much as we have. We aren’t powerless against calories—they’re printed right on the label—and our bodies are far more alike than we like to think.

The Ozempic craze made the point perfectly. The “miracle” drug for obesity that was so effective and so popular, that manufacturers literally couldn’t make enough. What did it do? It mimicked a satiety hormone and made them eat less. That’s all. And when users stop, most regain the weight, because the root cause was never medical; it was psychological.

The Dangerous Side-Effects of Dinner Table Niceties

Thus, the cause of obesity becomes something of a mass delusion. Easy to believe, because many overweight people really are healthy. For a while. You can live fat and happy for fifty years, until one ordinary infection sets off a chain of events that wouldn’t have happened in a leaner body. The kidneys strain, the heart overworks, the blood sugar spikes, the lungs struggle to expand under the literal weight pressing on them. The joints grind down on a tired body that can no longer compensate.

Doctors play along, afraid of crossing modern moral lines. They mumble about “stress reduction,” and cowardly recommend breathing therapy instead of saying the word jogging out loud. The diagnosis, when it finally comes, will name the virus or condition that triggered the fast deterioration, but not the years of delusions that paved the way. The fact that a leaner person leaves the hospital after the same infection while the obese patient never does, is taboo. We all saw it during COVID, when the strongest predictor of severe illness wasn’t poverty, race, or even age. It was weight. Yet, we harped on about “underlying conditions,” as if it was all a mystery.

Obesity kills slowly, indirectly, by turning survivable problems into fatal ones. The lies we tell spare feelings end up costing lives. So, telling a mother with an overweight child, “It’s not genetics. It’s calories in, calories out,” isn’t mean. It’s kind.

